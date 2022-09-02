The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society’s Tapping History series will present a trivia contest: “1972 From Water Street to Watergate” on Monday, Sept. 12 7 pm at the Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 3rd Street, Excelsior. Doors open at 6 p.m. and seating is first come, first served. Free registration is required and there is a $5 suggested contribution at the door. To register or for more information visit elmhs1972trivia.eventbrite.com, www.elmhs.org or contact the Society at info@elmhs.org or 952-221-4766.
Hosted by society board member Tom Kolar, this trivia contest will celebrate the society’s 50th anniversary while challenging contestant’s knowledge of 1972 local, Minnesota, U.S. and international history. The winner will be awarded a framed reproduction of an 1898 Excelsior map.
About Tapping History: Tapping History provides an opportunity to learn about the history of Lake Minnetonka in a casual and convivial atmosphere. The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society produces this series highlighting local history in word and image, presented by respected historians and passionate amateurs alike.
About the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society: Founded in 1972, the society collects, preserves and shares the history of Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay. The society’s archives and museum are open to the public and house one of the largest collections of historical artifacts, documents and photographs in the area. A number of books about Lake Minnetonka history have been published by the society and programs and initiatives have been created to share the history of the area with children and adults. For more information about the society visit www.elmhs.org.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.