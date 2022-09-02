The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society’s Tapping History series will present a trivia contest: “1972 From Water Street to Watergate” on Monday, Sept. 12 7 pm at the Excelsior Brewing Company, 421 3rd Street, Excelsior. Doors open at 6 p.m. and seating is first come, first served. Free registration is required and there is a $5 suggested contribution at the door. To register or for more information visit elmhs1972trivia.eventbrite.com, www.elmhs.org or contact the Society at info@elmhs.org or 952-221-4766.

Watergate

President Richard Nixon Shaking Hands with Chairman Mao Tse-tung, 2/21/1972, White House Photo Office.

Hosted by society board member Tom Kolar, this trivia contest will celebrate the society’s 50th anniversary while challenging contestant’s knowledge of 1972 local, Minnesota, U.S. and international history. The winner will be awarded a framed reproduction of an 1898 Excelsior map.

