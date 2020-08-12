Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber still seeking support

The leaders of the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce announced the chamber was in need of $130,000 to continue operating through 2021. About 77% of the chamber’s operations are funded with event revenue and, with all large events canceled due to COVID-19, the organization is struggling.
Since the chamber’s announcement, support from the community has poured in through individual contributions, donations from local organizations, matching campaigns or businesses donating portions of their proceeds.
A lot of businesses have overwhelmingly stepped up, said Jen Weiss, the chamber’s new executive director.
“People are just getting so creative. It’s really amazing to see,” she said.
Cities step up
The Excelsior City Council voted on Aug. 3 to give the chamber two months of funding, which equates to $16,595.96. The council is willing to give the chamber two additional months, $33,191.92 in total, if the other four cities can come together to match the funds.
The City Council also offered the chamber space to use free of charge, since the organization no longer has a physical location.
With the support received so far, the chamber has funds to operate through the end of December.
At its meeting on Aug. 5, the Greenwood City Council voted to give the chamber up to $4,000, dependent on if the remaining three cities, Shorewood, Tonka Bay and Deephaven, do their part. If the chamber is able to secure support from all five cities, its run rate would be through the end of June 2021, Weiss said.
How to support the chamber
People can donate to the chamber on its website, excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com.
Businesses and residents located in Shorewood, Tonka Bay and Deephaven can also tell their City Council members they want some of its CARES Act funding to go to the chamber, Weiss said.
Local businesses have done their part to help save the chamber and a few of the promotions are ongoing.
Supporters can go to Gray Home and Lifestyle in Excelsior and buy a Brighter Days T-shirt, which previously benefited #RestoreNorth. All of the proceeds go to the chamber. Or, they can buy one of the Excelsior ball caps at Excelsior’s Ace General Store and 10% of the proceeds will go to the chamber. Emily John Photography out of Excelsior is selling 20 photography sessions, valued at $250 each, for $50. All proceeds go to the chamber.
“A lot of this is going to be ongoing,” Weiss said.
The chamber’s effect
The chamber supports businesses in all five of the South Lake Minnetonka cities. Studies have shown that when cities don’t have representation from chambers, it directly impacts the turnover rate of businesses and length of time there are vacancies in commercial buildings, Weiss said. The business impact can trickle down and impact house values, she added.
There would be a large ripple effect if the chamber ceased to exist, she said. The chamber is the organization that puts on events the community knows and loves, but at its core, it supports businesses and the economy, she added.
For updates on the chamber, go to excelsior-lakeminnetonkachamber.com.
