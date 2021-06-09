Amy Sabatier, a jewelry maker in Excelsior, started her craft at a young age. When she was growing up, her parents were always doing something with their hands. Her dad would buy antique furniture, strip it, refinish it and make it beautiful again. If her mom wasn’t helping her dad, she was sewing, cross-stitching or gardening.
“When I started doing that kind of stuff, I think I realized that it just felt good,” Sabatier said.
Sabatier went to college and worked for a while until her husband’s job brought them to Germany for about seven years. She returned to a typical day job when they moved back to the United States until her family relocated in Excelsior eight years ago. The home they purchased had a studio that she saw as her chance.
Sabatier started taking classes on jewelry making and worked part-time to pay for them. Over time she built her studio and learned more skills. She now makes jewelry full-time.
The jewelry
Sabatier’s style has a Southwestern influence that she makes her own with a modern take. She has an affinity for turquoise and bases her pieces on the adventures she takes while traveling.
When she travels, Sabatier takes notes and photographs to gather inspiration. If possible, she will even use local gemstones. On her trip to Belize, she and her family were walking down a street when they came upon a man carving conch shells that were a beautiful pink color, she said. She was able to take some of the pieces of the shell and design jewelry around them.
Sabatier started collecting stones when she was young. She thinks that the stones people are drawn to and how it feels when they hold one is deeply personal and depends on the individual. She is a firm believer in crystal’s healing qualities, she said.
“I think I always felt the connection to them,” Sabatier said. “I think I’m super drawn to turquoise ... because it does have a lot of energy.”
The theme of Sabatier’s work is the adventure of life. It doesn’t have to be an exotic trip to Belize, it could just be a hike close to home, she said. It’s about being outside and getting in touch with how that feels. Over the past year, we’ve had more stress than we’re used to so it feels good to get outside and breathe the air, she added.
It can be a challenge for Sabatier to find a balance between making pieces that are pleasing to customers, which she calls her “bread and butter pieces,” and doing something new that also feeds her as an artist, she said.
When Sabatier is away from her studio for an extended amount of time, she notices that she feels uncomfortable because she hasn’t worked with her hands.
“If I didn’t do it any longer, I’d have to find something else to work with my hands because that really helps me a lot,” Sabatier said.
Making memories last
Sabatier does custom pieces for customers, usually with found items, she said. The items might be stones from the North Shore or a family member’s jewelry that isn’t the customer’s style. One customer came to her with a family heirloom, a broken arrowhead from their family’s farm. At the beginning of the process, she might not feel connected to the item, but by the end, she is glad she pushed herself to make the special piece and learned something in the process, she said.
“That just feels good because you know what you’re doing for them,” Sabatier said.
Sabatier’s work can be found at Jewelweed in Wayzata, Ooh La La Boutique in Excelsior, Unearthed Arts in Waconia and The Fitting Room and Everett & Charlie in Minneapolis.
To learn more about Sabatier’s work, visit her website amysabatierdesigns.com, Instagram page @amysabatierdesigns or Facebook page facebook.com/amysabatierdesigns.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.