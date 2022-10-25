Local models walked down a runway at Pique Travel Design.

Excelsior saw a one-of-a-kind and possibly new annual event on Oct. 14: Black Gown Gala.

Kelly Olson walked the runway again, live-streaming the event.
Kelly Olson had a good time walking the runway.
Miki Huntington walked the runway, later cheersing her glass with an audience member.
Eileen Andersen confidently strut her way down the stage.
One of the two male models in the fashion show was Andrew Kinach.

