Local models walked down a runway at Pique Travel Design.
Excelsior saw a one-of-a-kind and possibly new annual event on Oct. 14: Black Gown Gala.
Put together by the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce, local members of the community walked the runway at Pique Travel Design wearing clothing from local Excelsior stores. Models each walked the runway in two different outfits while attendees watched from chairs next to the runway or six VIP table seats featuring charcuterie boards, wine and goodie bags.
“I think there was a lot of excitement and a lot of anticipation for next year and I think it’s just going to continue to grow from this year,” said Carolynne Telford, the event manager for the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce.
The chamber first brainstormed the idea for the event earlier this summer, which she said was a quick turn around when compared to some of the other events the chamber does, such as Apple Days. While they had previously put on events similar to the gala, the chamber was looking to do more events that highlighted and showcased chamber members.
“A lot of our larger community events bring people to the area and it’s a multi-million dollar economic impact, but it doesn’t always highlight our community members, so we wanted to come up with an event that highlighted our community members that was a little bit lower scale in terms of people,” Telford said.
Getting chamber members involved in the event was easy because so many businesses were excited about the gala, she said. The chamber’s eight-person committee was responsible for reaching out to models and finding models who were important in the Excelsior community.
The featured models were Executive Producer of Miss INNdependent and co-owner of the Guest House Kelly Olson, co-owner of the Guest House Maria Anderson, Postpartum Doula and Minnewashta recess/lunch para Eileen Andersen, Laura Holtan from the South Lake Minnetonka Police Department, Annie Paul from Minnetonka Middle School West, educator and speaker Miki Huntington, Andrew Kinach from Minnesota Movement and Shorewood Mayor Jennifer Labadie.
Debbie Slusar, the owner of Amore & Fede in Excelsior, was one of the participating stores and has been in the city for 16 years. In an email to the Sun Sailor, she said the store had previously participated in fashion shows and events using models but eventually those fashion shows had stopped happening. For Slusar, it was exciting to be a part of the event and get to dress models again.
“I did like the idea that the chamber had the models already chosen, so that saved us time trying to find our own,” she wrote in her email. “Usually when I have to dress models, I will pick out a couple of outfits of my most favorite items or if something is back in style and deserves a showing. Ironically, I had my outfits picked out for each model and ended up switching the styles between the models and it worked out great!”
Overall, Slusar said she had a lot of fun with the event and hopes it returns annually.
Some of the other local retailers showcasing the latest local fashions included Sweet Nautical Boutique, Lake Effect, Anne Waddell Jewelry, Ooh La La, TaVor, Martin’s, Brightwater Clothing and Gear, Lakes Running Co. and Bella on the Bay.
A variety of packages or gift certificates were also available for silent auction throughout the event, with the goal of raising $3,000. After all bids were accounted for, the gala raised close to $1,900. The money will help support the chamber, its chamber members, future events as well as different ways the chamber participates in the “beautification” of downtown Excelsior.
For residents wondering if there will be another Black Gown Gala in the future, Telford confirmed the date of the next gala set for April 28 near year.
“A big thank you to the committee and all the models and all the stores and honestly people who came,” she said. “Truly couldn’t have done it without them and we’re really looking forward to next year, and if anyone’s interested in getting involved or donating, modeling… they’re welcome to reach out to me.”
Desserts were provided by Joey Nova’s and Delicatese a la Nina. Event sponsors included Excelsior Reality, Emily John Photography, Joey Nova’s, Tommy’s Tonka Trolley and Sanford, Pierson, Thone & Strean PLC as well as a variety of other donors.
For more information about the gala, visit excelsiorlakeminnetonkachamber.com/black-gown-gala. To get involved in the next Black Gown Gala, reach out to Telford at carolynne@elmcc.org.
