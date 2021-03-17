Briella Lesinski, a sixth-grader at Minnetonka Middle School West who lives in Excelsior, is a Girl Scout cadet in Troop 17502. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic and her family needing to be more careful, she had to find an innovative way to sell Girl Scout cookies this year.
Behind the website
It’s been difficult to sell cookies because she can’t go door to door, have a cookie booth or sell at her brother’s basketball games, Briella said. She needed a virtual way to sell, so she came up with the idea to create a website.
Kimberly Lesinski, Briella’s mom, shared the website on her Facebook page. With a small budget, she used Google ads so that when people searched keywords, such as Girl Scout cookies, her website would come up.
Briella left flyers on neighbor’s doors, which included information about her, the cookies and a QR code, making it easy to access the website. She also made yard signs with large QR codes on them for people passing by to see.
This is her way of going door to door, she said. Sometimes it’s difficult for people to type a link in because they have to get it exactly right. The QR code makes it easy for people to find the website.
On her website, gottalovecookies.com, Lesinski includes information about herself, where the money goes and her goals. There are descriptions of the cookies, a survey for people to rank their favorite cookie and steps for how to order the cookies online.
Her first goal was to sell 375 boxes, which she reached the first and second week. Now, her goal is 825 boxes. The money will go to funding a camping trip, a community service project the troop will do to earn the Silver Award and to help those in need. Lesinski loves baking and if she reaches her goal, she can win a frozen dessert maker.
Recently, the troop did a community service project with senior citizens at the Pillars of Shorewood Landing to earn their Bronze Award. The cadets provided supplies to the seniors and did art projects with them virtually during the COVID-19 pandemic. Another memorable project was making backpacks filled with essentials to give to those who are homeless.
Reflecting on the experience
Briella said she’s learned about entrepreneurship and ways to attract customers. The feeling of coming up with the idea that she thought would do well and carrying it out was really fun, she said.
She enjoys making websites and businesses. As a third-grader, she and a friend started a pet-sitting business, she made a popcorn stand with fellow classmates in school and has done several lemonade stands in Excelsior, where she gives around 30% of her proceeds to local charities, such as the ICA Foodshelf.
A big reason why her sales are high this year is because she went virtual, Briella said. She is getting larger orders because the shipping costs less for orders of six to 12 boxes.
Some of the things she enjoys the most about being a Girl Scout is being outside and enjoying nature, she said, adding that she enjoys camping. She also likes giving back to the community and finding fun ways to do it. There are many people she wouldn’t have met if she hadn’t joined Girl Scouts.
In her free time, Lesinski likes swimming, playing softball, basketball and sailing. Baking is one of her favorite things to do and one recipe she enjoyed making was chocolate bumpy cake. Her daughter can conquer any recipe and that recipe was a tricky one, said her mom, who is also a co-troop leader.
Mom’s perspective
Briella set a goal and figured out how to achieve it, despite some challenges, her mom said. A website had come up in a troop discussion and later that day, Briella told her to come to see her website. She isn’t surprised that her daughter could do it, but it was neat to see her take the initiative and figure out how to do it, she said.
Based on her daughter’s ability to take initiative, Lesinski said she knows she will be successful at whatever she chooses to do in life. She has a hunch that she’ll be a successful and respected leader. She was able to think outside of the box and learned that asking for help is a good thing, she added.
Lesinski noted that a challenge to selling Girl Scout cookies virtually is that people don’t feel obligated to buy like they do in a face-to-face situation. People are buying for the sake of supporting Girl Scouts or because they like the cookies, she added.
To purchase cookies until April 2, visit Gottalovecookies.com. Those who want to support the Girl Scouts but don’t want cookies can select “cookie share” as the flavor in an order. The Girl Scouts will then donate the box to a local food shelf.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.