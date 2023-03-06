The PUD final plan application was approved in a 3-2 vote

In a 3-2 vote, the 17-unit Excelsior Flats condos received necessary approvals after finalizing a long list of conditions that addressed many of the council’s concerns.

Rendering

A rendering of the proposed 17-unit condominium, Excelsior Flats, planned for 690 Excelsior Boulevard.
Boulevard rendering

A rendering of the proposed enhanced boulevard for the Excelsior Flats project.

