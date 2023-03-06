The PUD final plan application was approved in a 3-2 vote
In a 3-2 vote, the 17-unit Excelsior Flats condos received necessary approvals after finalizing a long list of conditions that addressed many of the council’s concerns.
Councilmember Ann Hersman originally began a motion to deny the project, which was seconded by Councilmember Rob Tyler, but their efforts ultimately failed. The zoning ordinance change, which would rezone the property from mixed use commercial to planned unit development was approved 3-2, waiving the first reading and scheduling it for the next city council meeting. Again, Hersman and Tyler voted nay.
The PUD application was previously discussed at a Feb. 6 meeting where instead of receiving an approval, it was tabled to the next meeting in a 4-1 vote, with issues revolving around whether the proposal involved enough public benefits and requiring more details overall about the plan.
John Kreamer and Sons, Inc., are behind the proposal, which received PUD preliminary plan application approval last June and received preliminary PUD plan approval most recently in November. The redevelopment proposes removal of the parking lot currently on the property at 690 Excelsior Boulevard and replacing it with condos that range from 2,186-4,320 square feet, according to city documents.
Community Development Director Julia Mullin updated the council on the developer’s changes since the last meeting, including a proposed enhanced boulevard with greenery to “improve that pedestrian experience” instead of the previously proposed pocket park. The new plan also includes an alternate landscaping plan, no trail crossing and an increased focus on nearby cemetery restoration including up to $250,000 set aside for any project. The impervious surface issue from the previous meeting was reduced back to 58% and the height on two of the retaining walls were reduced to four feet.
Before the public hearing, Robert Sarna from Kraemer Family Real Estate Holdings, LLC, presented to the council about some of those changes and answered questions.
During the public hearing, residents both supported and opposed the proposed condominiums. Of the residents who opposed, some felt the project was a bad use of the space and there wasn’t enough public benefit. Others had concerns about resident safety. Several mentioned the mass and scale of the project as an issue, while one resident suggested a parking ramp for the space instead.
In regards to the public benefit concerns, Councilmember Lou Dierking suggested a separate parking lot the applicant owned be used to “facilitate access to the (Lake Minnetonka LRT Regional Trail).” She liked the design but was concerned about the public benefit. She said she was conflicted, similarly to Councilmember Jennifer Caron, who told the council that the proposed boulevard was not possible after speaking with the city engineer. Caron also felt they needed more than a pocket park and was interested in more parking.
She asked if the applicant would be open to an extension to address some of the council’s concerns, but Sarna said they wanted a decision one way or the other.
Hersman, who has continually opposed the proposal, said, “The reason I’m not supportive of this is not because I don’t want redevelopment there. I don’t mind that it’s upscale housing. I think it’s fair to say I live on that side of town, but this won’t affect me at all. It will probably help my property values. I’m simply trying to do what, in my world view, is best for Excelsior.” For her, ultimately the project was not right for Excelsior.
Councilmember Tyler, the most recent addition to the council, said he felt there was not sufficient public benefit.
Mayor Todd Carlson said he initially, back when the project was first brought up, would not support anything more than two stories, but after working with the applicant he changed his mind.
The second reading of the proposed zoning ordinance change is scheduled for the next city council meeting.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.