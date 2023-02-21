Decision tabled until next council meeting
The planned unit development final plan for Excelsior Flats, a 17-unit condominium development proposal for 690 Excelsior Boulevard, did not make further progress at the latest council meeting on Feb. 6.
Council voted 4-1 to continue the discussion at its latest meeting, and challenged the applicants to make changes to address some of the issues the council had such as the vague public benefits.
John Kreamer and Sons, Inc., who are behind the proposal, received approval for its PUD preliminary plan application last June and the preliminary PUD plan in November. The redevelopment proposes the removal of the parking lot currently on the property and replacing it with condos that range from 2,186-4,320 square feet, according to city documents.
The proposal also requested a zoning amendment to rezone the property from mixed use commercial to PUD, which it unanimously received. In order to receive council approval, the proposal needed to meet 15 conditions, one of which included the Three Rivers Park District reviewing and commenting on plans for an enhanced trail crossing at Excelsior Boulevard.
“We’ll do what’s necessary to get this PUD approved as long as it’s within reason and doesn’t cost us $5 million dollars. We’ll do what we can with the city for public improvements and make sure it works, and we’ll work toward that end,” said Robert Sarna from Kraemer Family Real Estate Holdings, LLC.
Some of the items council discussed included the lighting plan; impervious surface coverage at either 58% or 62%; landscaping; stormwater management; and the public benefit of the development, which memebers of the council asked for more of when the preliminary plan was approved.
Additional public benefit outlined by the developer in a presentation involves the expansion of the public pocket park; trail vegetation improvements along the trail involving work with the Three Rivers Park District; improved water quality with a stormwater retention system; fiscal benefit received from the increased tax base; improvements to Oak Hill Cemetery as well as lighted solar powered trail crossing signals; street markings; and a “change in street elevation by incorporating bump-outs to improve pedestrian safety.”
Councilmember Lou Dierking was in favor of the project, but felt the details were “elusive.” Councilmember Ann Hersman was not in favor of the project and said she felt the public benefit was not enough. Hersman felt the pocket park was more of a “wider sidewalk” and she was not interested in a flashing trail crossing.
“I’m not interested in accepting a check to overlook all the things that this project is too much of, too much hard cover. It’s 50% more than what is allowed. I know that there’s been discussion about this being a three-story building. This is a four-story building and I’d like us to imagine standing on the sidewalk, in front of that building and walking up the flights of stairs, which I’m gonna guess is around 10 to 12 feet and from that point is where they’re measuring the height of the building. It’s a fifty-story building from the sidewalk and this is not the applicant’s fault, this is a huge miss, in the opinion, by the city,” she said, adding that it was not the right spot.
Councilmember Rob Tyler also did not approve of the project so far, feeling the applicants did not meet the conditions that were set following the preliminary PUD approval. Councilmember Jennifer Caron agreed with Hersman about the public benefit not being clear enough.
But, Mayor Todd Carlson said that while he did not like the proposal originally, he liked it and was in support of it.
A public hearing was also held at the meeting with residents invited to voice their thoughts on the development. Two residents spoke and voiced concerns about the height of the building, the price of the condos, the safety of the retaining wall, the proposal’s handicapped parking and the limited depth of inspections.
The applicants addressed some of the concerns after the public hearing concluded and said that they would follow requirements on both the safety of the retaining wall and how many handicapped parking spots were required.
