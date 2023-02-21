Decision tabled until next council meeting

The planned unit development final plan for Excelsior Flats, a 17-unit condominium development proposal for 690 Excelsior Boulevard, did not make further progress at the latest council meeting on Feb. 6.

Rendering

A rendering of the proposed 17-unit condominium, Excelsior Flats, planned for 690 Excelsior Boulevard.
File photo

A floor plan of the first floor of the proposed 17-unit condominium, Excelsior Flats, planned for 690 Excelsior Boulevard.

Tags

Load comments