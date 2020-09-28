Excelsior Fire District will host event for businesses

The Excelsior Fire District will host a business services mini-event this year in place of its usual open house and safety fair. The event will be 3-6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 1, at Fire Station 1, 24100 Smithtown Road in Shorewood.
To have the open house and follow CDC guidelines, they would have to get rid of a lot of things such as the fire truck rides, said Kellie Murphy-Ringate, the district’s fire marshal/inspector. She didn’t want to give the public a watered-down version because the memory might last that the event wasn’t that exciting.
District leaders still wanted to do something to help with fire safety, but also help business owners who are struggling, she said. The reason the district can’t have its open house is the same reason why these businesses are having a hard time, she added.
Part of Murphy-Ringate’s job is doing inspections in commercial businesses. She sees that they have papers stacked up and old computers and florescent light bulbs sitting around. The event is a way to solve these issues.
The district will have a shredding and an electronic recycling company at the fire station. It’s convenient to have these resources available to businesses rather than them having to drive and drop things off, she said.
#ShredRight4Good is providing shredding services sponsored by Reyestone Organization to raise funds for ICA Food Shelf. A $10 donation per grocery bag of paper is encouraged, she said.
Certified Recycling is providing recycling for small appliances, electronics, light bulbs and other items. The pricing sheet can be found at bit.ly/Recyclingpricing.
Summit Companies will service fire extinguishers, which has been part of the open house for almost 10 years, she said. For those who can’t attend, the district will offer drop-off service from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The service costs $9 an extinguisher. People can also recycle their extinguishers for free.
While their extinguishers are being serviced during the event, people can grab food and refreshments from the North Shore BBQ and Lakeside Lemonade food trucks.
Advanced First Aid will demonstrate hands-only CPR and business owners can discuss getting an AED for their building. Representatives of Current Electric Systems will discuss electrical needs. Kura Commercial and Home Maintenance officials will discuss their services. Those from Reyestone Organization will talk about organizing and paperwork storage. The Minnesota Chapter of the National Fire Sprinkler Association will help with tax-incentive questions for installing fire sprinklers.
The event will be outside, which allows for social distancing. People should follow the signage when they get to the fire station.
For updates, visit the Excelsior Fire District Facebook page at facebook.com/ExcelsiorFire.
