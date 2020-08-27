The Excelsior Fire District Board, at its July 22 meeting, unanimously approved the district’s operating budget for 2021 and a capital improvement plan.
The budget and plan were approved by Deephaven, Excelsior, Greenwood, Shorewood and Tonka Bay, the five cities that the department serves.
The district’s budget has an overall increase of 2.95% to the member cities. The projected cost to the cities is $1,882,858, which is a $53,954 increase from 2020.
The operating budget increase includes changes to staffing, Fire Chief Curt Mackey said while presenting the budget Aug. 5 to the Greenwood City Council. One staffing change is moving a part-time administrative specialist to a full-time office management role. With that role, fiduciary responsibilities were moved in-house.
The budget includes a 3% raise for firefighters to keep up with surrounding fire departments, Mackey said. Wages went from $13.25 to $13.66 an hour. The duty officer pay of $90 a day and the overnight stipend of $60 a night did not increase.
The district has duty crews working from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. and has added a 5-8 a.m. shift and a 7-10 p.m. shift on Thursday and Sunday nights, which are paid for with COVID-19 assistance money, Mackey said. Some of the duty crew staffing will go away after the federal money is gone, but seven days overnight will stay.
A significant project was added for the concrete apron at District Station 1. The budget moves some money around and to the capital improvement fund to do much-needed repairs on the sidewalks, the chief said.
“We’re taking care of our buildings as much as possible,” Mackey added.
The district is currently staffed with 36 members and will go to 37 members if there are no retirements, Mackey said.
City contributions
The percentage each city contributes is calculated by a formula based on the city’s property values, Mackey said.
For 2021, Deephaven will contribute $550,198.76, which is an increase of 1.61%, or $8,695.76.
Excelsior will contribute $248,727.86, which is an increase of 7.77%, or $17,925.86.
Greenwood will contribute $157,887.83, which is an increase of 6.29%, or $ 9,338.83.
Shorewood will contribute $682,409.00, which is an increase of 2.11%, or $14,113.
Tonka Bay will contribute $243,634.55, which is an increase of 1.62%, or $3,880.55.
At the Excelsior City Council meeting Aug. 3, Lou Dierking, an Excelsior City Council member and Excelsior Fire District Board Member, commended Mackey for his work of going through and weeding out what wasn’t absolutely necessary.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.