Excelsior Fire District firefighters were responding to a call at 12:30 a.m. Dec. 5, traveling northbound on Manitou Road in Tonka Bay, when Fire Chief Curt Mackey noticed a soft amber glow in Lake Minnetonka.
Firefighters stopped the truck, shined the floodlight and saw a car was submerged upside down through the ice. Mackey paged an all-call and the firefighters diverted to the water emergency because the other call was less critical, he said.
The firefighters saw none of the doors or windows were breached and were concerned somebody was trapped inside the vehicle. They got in the water and tried to open the door, which was difficult because the top of the door was stuck against the bottom of the lake, Mackey said.
As soon as the firefighters pulled the door, they could hear the woman inside screaming, so they knew they had a viable victim, he said. The firefighters, with the help of South Lake Minnetonka Police Department officers, got the woman out of the lake. She didn’t have any obvious wounds, but information about her injuries is not being released.
The driver hit a power pole before going into the lake, which slowed the vehicle down, Mackey said, adding if she hadn’t hit the pole, the vehicle would have been further out in the lake.
It is still under investigation whether distracted driving or any substances were involved in the crash.
Mackey isn’t sure how long the woman was trapped in the vehicle. He estimates it was a matter of minutes before the fire crew came upon the incident.
It was great timing, which resulted in a good outcome, he said. With firefighters there and the medic rig behind them for the other call, a lot of hands were on deck right away, he added.
“It was a lot of us being at the right place at the right time,” he said.
The South Lake cities pay for overnight duty crews to be in the station. Those crews make responses more successful and reduce response times, he said. Mackey thinks that helped with this emergency.
Driving safety
It is common for firefighters to get the page that a vehicle is in the water. It’s a fast response because it’s life or death when people are submerged and trapped, he said.
Drivers should slow down because the road is windy and the side of the road is very unforgiving, Mackey said. There aren’t a lot of street lights in that area, so when conditions allow, drivers should travel at a slower speed, especially if they’re unfamiliar with the area, he added.
