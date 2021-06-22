After more than a year of canceled events and celebrations, the Lake Minnetonka Fourth of July celebration is set to go off with a bang. Excelsior residents and visitors alike should mark their calendars for Sunday, July 4.
Activities
The day will kick off with the Firecracker Run, which starts at the Excelsior Elementary School and ends at the Excelsior Commons. Participants can sign up for the 1-mile starting at 7:30 a.m., 5K starting at 7:40 a.m. or the 7K starting at 7:50 a.m.
Registration prices vary on the race length and time of registration. To register, visit bit.ly/Firecrackerrun.
The kids’ parade, beginning at 11 a.m., will go down Water Street and Lake Street and end in the Excelsior Commons. Typically, there are 1,500-2,000 children who participate in the parade, according to Jen Weiss, the executive director of the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce.
Children get decked out in red, white and blue and into the fun of decorating for the parade. One year, someone made a replica of the Steamboat Minnehaha using a wagon, Weiss said.
“It’s just really fun to see all the creativity that goes into it,” Weiss said.
After the parade, there will be a popsicle social in the Commons. There will be a DJ for the children until 1 p.m. Then, there will be a break in the afternoon until the fireworks begin around dusk.
Funding
The event is entirely community funded, so the chamber relies on donations, partnerships and volunteers. The chamber had to fundraise in weeks, rather than months, because of the timing of the restrictions being lifted, Weiss said. A Fundly is set up for people to donate to the Fourth of July fireworks at bit.ly/Fourthfireworks.
COVID-19 reminders
The event organizers encourage, especially for those who haven’t been vaccinated, social distancing at the event. It’s an outdoor event and they have been following all the CDC’s guidelines, Weiss said.
This year’s event will not include food trucks or live music in the afternoon. According to Weiss, that is for several reasons, including less planning time and the Excelsior pavilion being under construction. The afternoon tends to be quieter in the Commons anyway, Weiss said. People often go home to grill or attend other Fourth of July parties.
The Fourth of July celebration will be the first in-person event the chamber will put on without a remote component, since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic. The event is about gathering and community, Weiss said.
“It’s just really that community element of getting together and seeing your neighbors and friends and family,” Weiss said. “Participating in something that’s been such a strong and important tradition for people for many, many years.”
For more information, visit elmcc.org/lakeminnetonka4th.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.