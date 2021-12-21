John Soneral, a fourth grader at Excelsior Elementary, is making his acting debut playing the role of Tiny Tim in the Guthrie Theater’s production of “A Christmas Carol,” now playing through Dec. 27.

John Soneral was cast as Tiny Tim in the Guthrie Theater’s production of “A Christmas Carol.” Here, he rehearses a scene with Matthew Saldivar, who plays Ebenezer Scrooge in the Charles Dickens’ classic.

Soneral plays cello and piano, and has been interested in music and performance since he was very young, according to his mother Paula Soneral of Waconia.

“We read about an open casting call for ‘A Christmas Carol” over the summer, and John thought it might be fun to try,” she said.

John Soneral, a fourth grader at Excelsior Elementary, was cast as in this year’s production of “A Christmas Carol” at the Guthrie Theater, playing through Dec. 27.

He auditioned, received a call back, and was casted as Tiny Tim.

“John enjoys working with the incredibly talented and inspirational cast and crew of ‘A Christmas Carol,” she said. “He loves learning about and experiencing all the elements of the production, from rehearsing individual scenes to the technical elements.”

“John also enjoys telling stories that capture the imagination, so playing Tiny Tim is especially satisfying for his because he is spreading a joyful message that brings happiness to the audience. He is grateful for this opportunity,” she said.

For more information on the Charles Dickens’ classic being performed at the Guthrie, including tickets and remaining showtimes, visit https://www.guthrietheater.org/

