Thomas Siciliano

“Yardstick Obelisk,” a sculpture by Eden Prairie artist Thomas Siciliano.

All artists enjoy hearing unique interpretations of their work from gallery visitors

A total of seven Excelsior and Eden Prairie artists were chosen for the 28th annual Arts North International Exhibition at the Hopkins Center for the Arts.

Daniel Volenec
“Tomorrow” on charcoal and pencil on paper by Eden Prairie artist Daniel Volenec.
Kimber Olson

“Recollections” on oil and cold wax on a wood panel by Eden Prairie artist Kimber Olson.
Deborah Ronglien
“Surf” on acrylic on canvas by Eden Prairie artist Deborah Ronglien.
Mary Anne O'Malley

“Nest” on watercolor on calf-skin vellum by Excelsior artist Mary Anne O’Malley.
Cynthia Fleury 1

“Lavender and Broom” on digital pigment print by Eden Prairie artist Cynthia Fleury. 
Cynthia Fleury 2

“Limoncello” on digital pigment print by Eden Prairie artist Cynthia Fleury.
Lisa Galbraith Heyl

“Golden Paradox (The Elegance of Quietude in Perpetual Motion)” by Excelsior artist Lisa Galbraith Heyl, created with paper, acrylic paints, waxed linen thread and a metal rivet cone. 

