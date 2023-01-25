All artists enjoy hearing unique interpretations of their work from gallery visitors
A total of seven Excelsior and Eden Prairie artists were chosen for the 28th annual Arts North International Exhibition at the Hopkins Center for the Arts.
The consensus between them all when it comes to exhibition opportunities was not only enjoying hearing visitor commentary but also receiving interpretations of their works that may have been different from their intention.
Several of the artists chosen were first-time participants in the juried exhibition, including Eden Prairie residents Kimber Olson, Deborah Ronglien and Thomas Siciliano.
Siciliano received a third place award in sculpture for his work, “Yardstick Obelisk.” He has been an artist his entire life, dabbling in many materials due to his tendency to respond to materials around him. While his focus for the last 30 years has revolved around handmade paper, his winning sculpture has everything to do with yardsticks.
“I’ve always been drawn to collecting things and I guess I got that from my grandmother who had collections of all sorts of different kinds of things,” he said. “I’ve always been drawn to old things, too. Antiques. I can’t even remember how I came across the first grouping of yardsticks, because it’s literally been 20-plus years that I’ve been collecting them.”
He added that his piece was a way of creating a use for objects without a use anymore.
“When I get an idea stuck in my head, it’s like okay, I can’t stop until it’s finished no matter how long it takes. I rarely abandon a project even if it takes years to make it,” Siciliano said.
Olson submitted three paintings reflective of her personal style, with her work “Recollections” making the exhibition. She calls “Recollections” an abstract painting that explores memory and how the human mind organizes memories.
“My approach to creating abstract paintings is informed by my earlier work in fiber art. Color, texture and repetition factor prominently in the painting’s composition. Countless layers of paint contribute to a complex and nuanced surface that resonates the theme of memories, which are often nebulous,” Olson said.
Ronglien said her motivation to create art was a calling from when she was very young. She has been creating watercolor paintings for more than 30 years, recently picking up fluid acrylic work. She is also a Courage Card artist for the Courage Kenny Rehabilitation Institute in Golden Valley and has been an artist with them since 2006. For her, fluid acrylic was the right choice for her ocean series because of how well it showcases movement.
“The piece that is in the show right now, it’s called ‘Surf,’ it’s my smallest piece of my ocean series,” Ronglien said. “I actually think it’s the smallest piece in the show… it’s poured onto the canvas and it’s manipulated with air. I just wanted to, on that particular piece, I wanted to really show the ferocity of an ocean surf on a really small scale because typically you’d expect a large canvas. I think it translated well onto a small canvas because they did choose it for the show. I was pretty honored to have something in there.”
Others were returning participants, including Eden Prairie residents Cynthia Fleury and Daniel Volenec, Deephaven resident Mary Anne O’Malley and Excelsior resident Lisa Galbraith Heyl. Volenec received a third place award in drawing for his work, “Tomorrow.”
“For me, it’s probably all about COVID and how we didn’t know what to expect to what the future looked like. I tend to make art and really don’t like explaining it because I think everybody brings their own life circumstances to a piece and their emotions for that particular day, and what somebody sees in it can be radically different than what I see and that’s absolutely fine,” Volenec said.
Volenec likes to anonymously watch viewers reacting to his painting, using the “seven-second rule.”
“If I can hold somebody’s attention for seven seconds in today’s day and age, I feel like I’ve accomplished a lot,” he said.
O’Malley, who won an award for a watercolor of hers in a previous Arts North exhibition, said she felt fortunate to be in the show. This year one of her two submissions was chosen, a painting called “Nest.” The painting features two newborn squirrels that she and her husband found while walking the Lake Minnetonka Regional Trail. The squirrels were on the ground, surrounded by their nest which had been destroyed in the tree. The two brought the squirrels to a wildlife rehabilitation center.
“It just seemed to me that I couldn’t let such an event go by without recording it, you know, without doing a painting of it,” O’Malley said.
Photographer Fleury has been experimenting with photos since 1998. While she initially began working with film cameras, she said once digital photography came along “the whole world opened up” for photography becoming art. Two of her photographic works made the show this year, “Limoncello” and “Lavender and Broom,” which were both produced from her European travels in Italy and France, respectively.
“What I was trying to capture was some happy images after the pandemic,” F said.
Heyl’s work, “Golden Paradox (The Elegance of Quietude in Perpetual Motion),” was the first time she had worked with all iridescent, metallic colors in a woven piece. She began her venture into weaving in 2014, learning the basics on YouTube and eventually expanding her interest when she began learning from others.
“I was inspired for this particular one in the color choices from a vintage broach,” she said.
The broach did not match the finished piece perfectly, and she ultimately decided to use a pinwheel pattern which became fitting for the title, perpetual motion. Heyl said her background in dancing is “one of the reasons (behind) the type of twill patterns I’m attracted to. I love the dichotomy and the paradox of the movement, the zig zags of the pieces and how there’s movement in something that’s still.”
More than 1,000 entries were received from inside and outside the country, but only 161 entries were chosen. The jurors for this year’s competition were painter Jim Burpee, textile artist Tracy Krumm and photographer Michelle Westmark Wingard. Each had their own separate selection criteria for choosing the artists and works.
Recent iterations of the juried exhibition have received entries from 27 states, four provinces of Canada, and China. Among the entries, according to the website, many mediums are featured including acrylic, oil, and watercolor paintings; ceramics; fiber and textiles; photographs; sculptures; and more.
Across many awards, more than $10,000 was up for grabs. Sponsor awards of $100 or more were also available.
An awards presentation was held on Jan. 12 and is available at hopkinsartscenter.com/223/Exhibitions for a full breakdown.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.