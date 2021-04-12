At the April 5 meeting, the Excelsior City Council voted 4-1 to waive the first reading and set the adoption of a residential picketing ordinance as an emergency ordinance at the next meeting April 19.
Councilmember Dale Kurschner voted against the action because it is a misuse of an emergency, he said, adding he would have voted in favor of the ordinance.
The residential picketing ordinance was recommended by South Lake Minnetonka Police Department Chief Mike Meehan. A similar ordinance was adopted by the City of Tonka Bay, said Kevin Staunton, the city attorney.
The ordinance prohibits targeted residential picketing. The ordinance doesn’t address picketing in residential areas. Generally, that would still be permitted under the ordinance, Staunton said.
The ordinance addresses the type of picketing that’s been in recent news, Staunton said, and is for situations when an individual’s home is picketed. The Minnesota courts and elsewhere have upheld such ordinances as permitted as a restriction on picketing, he added. At some point, it crosses over from free speech to imprisonment or intimidation. There are no particular instances in mind, he said.
According to Staunton, Meehan’s concern is regarding the Derek Chauvin trial happening in Minneapolis and whether there is a possibility that it will lead to civil unrest. That unrest could happen before the May 29 date, which would be the ordinance’s effective date if it weren’t passed as an emergency ordinance. If the ordinance were made an emergency ordinance, it would be effective upon publication, 10 days after it is adopted.
Many cities in the surrounding area have been sensitized to this matter in the last year since the civil unrest last summer, Staunton said. Cities are trying to prepare for future events if they arise, he added.
Council discussion
Councilmember Lou Dierking said she didn’t understand the emergency in the situation.
Mayor Todd Carlson said that he wouldn’t anticipate an emergency. For Meehan to bring this forward for adoption by the city, that tells him it’s something on his mind, Carlson said. He wants to make sure the city of Excelsior is covered.
Kurschner echoed Dierking’s concerns. Sometimes declaring something as an emergency raises it to get more attention than it needs, he said. He didn’t see the need for the emergency and asked if there is information in terms of why it’s something the council needs to do quickly.
Councilmember Jennifer Caron said she agrees with Carlson that Meehan requested the ordinance be passed. She didn’t see a reason not to pass it as an emergency ordinance, she said.
Carlson said whether it’s passed as an emergency ordinance or not, it is the right thing to do.
Chamber update
Jen Weiss, the executive director of the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce, gave an update to the council. The chamber hired an event director, which means events are coming back, she said.
Ed Whetham is the new event director. He has spent the last 6.5 years working for the Medtronic Twin Cities Marathon and Twin Cities in Motion. Working for the chamber was an opportunity he couldn’t pass up and hopefully, events are back sooner rather than later, he said.
Weiss shared dates that have been solidified for events in Excelsior. Crazy Days will be July 22-25 and Art on the Lake and Apple Days will be combined this year Sept. 18-19. Fourth of July is still being considered and the call date for it is April 23. There will be more information, probably at the next council meeting, she said.
According to Weiss, businesses are getting busier with the warmer weather. The city is coming out of its winter fog and getting into summer mode, she said.
