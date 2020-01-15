The Excelsior City Council on Jan. 6 conducted the first reading of residential design ordinance amendments.
The council was receptive to the recommendations from the Excelsior Planning Commission for the setbacks but would like to further discuss floor area ratio (or FAR) standards. The commission unanimously approved the amendments to be sent to the council for review.
“I am not prepared to go forward on FAR tonight, because I would like to see what else is coming forward from the committee,” Mayor Todd Carlson said. “I would also like to have additional discussion as it relates to FAR and make sure that we’re comfortable with the numbers. For me, I’m willing this evening to move forward with a lot of these issues with the understanding that we pull FAR and wait for the committee to come back with additional recommendations and additional discussion around that.”
The City Council decided to send the discussion on floor area ratio back to the Planning Commission for further review.
The minimum front yard set back of 20 feet would still apply but the planning commission members felt that the current language is confusing.
As stated in the Jan. 6 city council meeting packet, “The Commission generally felt that the minimum front yard setback of 20 feet should be maintained, but that the language stating that the front yard setback shall not be closer than 30 feet from the front lot line should be cleaned up to convey that if the average of the two adjacent structures is more than 30 feet that the proposed principal structure can be as close as 30 feet from the front lot line.”
The floor area ratio garnered the longest discussion of the council. The packet states, “FAR is a planning tool used to regulate a building’s mass in relation to the size of its lot.”
“So, the easiest way to say that, is it appropriate to have Excelsior to have a 5,500 square foot house on a 7,000 square foot lot, and I think recently the answer to that question has been, no, that’s completely out of mass and scale both to its site but also into the surrounding sites,” Planning Commission Chair Dan Wallace said. “That’s essentially where this has come from and what do other cities use as a tool to help manage mass and scale in that regard.”
As stated in the packet, “The maximum FAR for lots less than 7,000 square feet is 0.42. Lots from 7,000 to 14,000 square feet have a maximum FAR of 0.12 X lot area + 2,100 and lots greater than 14,000 square feet have a maximum FAR of 0.32.”
“So, this takes into all square footage of all levels,” Wallace said. “So, it’s now saying you can have a certain amount of volume, in the simplest terms, on your specific site. So, it’s restricting you from being at the current 70% floor area ratio.
“I think what we probably all would say is (we) certainly don’t want to have a number that lands in a place where you can’t build a home,” Councilmember Jennifer Caron said. “I think we’re trying to find that reasonable number.”
Those who spoke during the public comment expressed concerns about the restrictiveness of the FAR guidelines proposed by the commission.
“I think this is too drastic, too quick and I think the square footage is too small for what people want today,” Carrie Larson said.
The Planning Commission also recommended changes to the language when it comes to sideyard setbacks.
The packet states, “The Commission recommended adding language that clarified that when a lot has required side yard setbacks of 9 and 5 feet, that the side yard setback of the greatest distance must be placed on the side of the lot with the ‘closest neighboring principal structure to the shared property line’ (instead of only the word ‘building’).”
Other required setbacks included that decks should be allowed to project 10 feet in the rear, patios should be allowed up to 3 feet and sideyard setbacks for driveways should be 3 feet. Flag poles require a setback half the height of the pole’s height with a limit of three per lot and not be more than 25 feet in height on residential property and 40 feet in height on non-residential property. Solar equipment and charging stations will have a setback of 5 feet.
