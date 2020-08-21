The Excelsior City Council discussed the Residential Review Process ordinance (formally called the Residential Review Board) and Good Neighbor Guidelines, at the regular meeting Aug. 3. The ordinance and guidelines will be used to inform home projects in Excelsior while preserving the community’s unique character.
A number of committees have looked at this ordinance and the City Council has sent it back to the Planning Commission too many times, said Mayor Todd Carlson.
Planning Director Emily Becker outlined the changes the commission made to the ordinance, including requiring the trigger for the Residential Review Process by any project that resulted in a floor-area ratio that was more than the maximum allowed and changes to the Good Neighbor Guidelines.
He was hesitant at first about changing the review board into a process, the mayor said. However, the change establishes a formal process and takes subjectivity out, he added.
The maximum floor-area ratio proposed in the ordinance for lots less than 7,000 square feet is 0.47. Lots from 7,000 to 14,000 square feet have a maximum ratio of 0.17 X lot area + 2,100 and lots greater than 14,000 square feet have a maximum ratio of 0.32.
Up to 60% of existing homes would be defined as non-conforming structures by the ordinance proposed, said Councilmember Greg Miller. The ratio should be used as it is designed to be, a limit. You don’t want to encourage variances over it, Miller added.
The Good Neighbor Guidelines should apply to every new home that is built, said Councilmember Jennifer Caron, adding that is what Excelsior is all about. If the floor-area ratio is the trigger for the review process, then only the exceptions are being reviewed.
The guidelines should be given to every homeowner at the beginning of the process so they understand what is important to the community, Caron said.
“We are a very unique community and we’re trying to maintain that,” she said.
The Excelsior City Council waived the first reading of the ordinance establishing the Residential Review Process and Good Neighbor Guidelines with changes. The second reading was scheduled for Monday, Aug. 17, which is after this edition went to press.
The changes include that all new home projects must go through review at the staff level, by the city planner, architect and the applicant to ensure the project meets the guidelines. Projects that don’t meet the guidelines will go through the Planning Commission.
Home remodels will be defined by a workgroup that will also consider and clarify the guidelines and the floor-area ratio for new homes. The workgroup will bring draft changes to the second reading of the ordinance.
The council removed a clause that allowed for a one-time extension to the one-year time limit to begin construction from the date the residential review permit is issued.
The council also added to the guidelines that a new roof should avoid oversized massing of the roof surface and that a new structure should preserve significant trees and tree canopy, which the Planning Commission eliminated.
The process is set up for a one-year trial period. The council voted 4-1, with Miller voting against the motion. Owners are overly restricted and it will increase city costs, Miller said.
The council unanimously approved a workgroup made up of Councilmembers Caron and Dale Kurschner and two chair-appointed Planning Commission members. The group is tasked with drafting changes to the Residential Review Process ordinance, Good Neighbor Guidelines and FAR, which will be considered at the second reading of the ordinance.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.