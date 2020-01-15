The Excelsior City Council continued to discuss reviewing the city’s landmark ordinance and nomination process at the regular meeting Jan. 6. The review of the ordinance came after the rejection of a nomination made by a renter and not by the property owner.
The Council rejected the proposal to designate the home as a historic landmark at the Nov. 4 meeting.
The Council requested the Excelsior Heritage Preservation Committee review the ordinance and nomination process to reach a fair nominating process. The committee reviewed the landmark portion of the historic preservation ordinance at the Dec. 17 meeting.
“In general the Heritage Preservation Commission did not feel that there should be any changes made to the ordinance,” said Emily Becker, the city’s planning director
Stated in the meeting packet, “Generally, the Commission did not feel that the provision that anyone can nominate a property as a landmark property should be amended, as there was concern about the potential for a developer to buy multiple properties on which historic houses are located and tear the houses down in order to build new ones.”
The council members said felt like there should be more review and discussion on the matter.
“I understand that there may be situations where the HPC or city may still feel the need to designate over and above the property owner’s desire, but I think that should be an exception,” Councilmember Lou Dierking said. “I expected that the HPC would put some more thought into thinking about how to modify the language, so that there was more of an acknowledgment of that.”
The council requested a joint work session with the committee to further review the ordinance on Tuesday, Feb. 18.
