The Excelsior City Council continued a discussion of the Residential Review Process and Good Neighbor Guidelines at its regular meeting Aug. 17.
Much of the conversation focused on floor-area ratio and the possibility of setting a maximum ratio that projects cannot exceed without a variance.
At the Aug. 3 meeting, the City Council voted to establish the Residential Review Process and Good Neighbor Guidelines and that all new home projects must go through a review with the city planner, architect and the applicant to ensure projects meet the guidelines. Projects that don’t go through a review must go through the Planning Commission.
The City Council also voted to remove a clause that allowed for a one-time extension to the one-year time limit residents have to begin construction on their project.
At the Aug. 17 meeting, Mayor Todd Carlson acknowledged the City Council has taken a lot of public input on the matter. There was no formal public hearing scheduled, but he opened the meeting to public comment.
Peter Hartwich, a resident, said that every project should be examined and that he doesn’t think it’s punitive.
The City Council approved the threshold for reviews at a floor-area ratio of 0.45 for lots less than 7,000 square feet and at a floor-area ratio of 0.32 for lots greater than 14,000 square feet. The ratio for lots from 7,000 to 14,000 square feet will be determined on a linear scale.
The council voted 3-2 with Carlson and Councilmember Jennifer Caron voting against the motion. Carlson said he would support lower numbers for the floor-area ratio.
The council unanimously approved to remove the Good Neighbor Guidelines that a new roof should avoid oversized massing of the roof surface, a new structure should preserve significant trees and tree canopy and a new structure should minimize water run-off impacts on neighboring properties as official guidelines and put those guidelines into the notes section as recommended by the Planning Commission.
The City Council also approved to direct staff members to include language in the ordinance so those other than the applicant can appeal projects, following what is provided in article seven of the ordinance and that it would be a simple majority vote by the council.
City Attorney Kevin Staunton said staff members will revise the ordinance and bring it back for the council at its next meeting Sept. 9. If the ordinance were adopted on that day, it would be published Sept. 17 and go into effect Oct. 16, Staunton said. The city will need to hire a city architect.
