Excelsior Commons bandshell design approved

The Excelsior City Council unanimously voted to proceed with the Commons Master Park Plan implementation at its regular meeting Sept. 9.
The council approved the design of the bandshell, as long as construction drawings and bid documents are returned to the council for review at the 30% and 60% completion stages. The council must also approve the final construction drawings and bid documents and a funding agreement must be reached between the city and Community for the Commons before a bid is awarded for construction.
A project management team consisting of the project architect, public works superintendent, city engineer, a construction management advisor and a Community for the Commons representative was appointed.
The action also authorizes the development of construction drawings and bid documents with the architectural firm and for the project advisory committee to seek a construction management advisor.
The concept
Dan Johnson and Eric Snyder, two representatives from Community for the Commons, presented the proposed design for the bandshell replacement.
For the past nine months, the committee has worked on the project, which has long been a community initiative, Johnson said, adding they think it will be a catalyst for other improvements in the park.
The concept went through six public engagement sessions, surveys and polls of Community for the Commons members. The project was focused on some utility and aesthetic objectives and pulled inspiration from the nature around the park, Johnson said. It is an open and simple design that will complement the park, he added.
Feedback from the community was overwhelmingly positive, Snyder said. 91% of respondents said the new design is an improvement over the existing structure. They also asked the community open-ended questions and received comments.
One comment received often was on the acoustics. They hope the structure also serves as a place for picnics, small performances or ceremonies, Johnson said. It isn’t designed to reflect sound but is meant to be supported by sound systems or amplified sound, he added.
The design is conceptual at this point, Johnson said. Construction drawings have more details. The construction drawing phase is about three months. They want to get a construction management advisor involved early in the process to give insights into cost and timing, he added.
Construction would commence in early spring, as soon as the ground has thawed to create as little disruption to the park, Johnson said.
Councilmember Dale Kurschner shared concerns about the open structure in inclement weather. They aren’t covering the needs if the structure doesn’t provide weather protection, he said, adding that performers may have expensive electrical equipment for a show.
There needs to be an area in the front for dancing or standing, said Councilmember Greg Miller.
Councilmember Jennifer Caron said the committee needs to consider design elements, screens and where audio equipment will be hooked up and bring it back to the council.
The meeting didn’t include a public hearing, but Mayor Todd Carlson allowed the public to comment. A few residents voiced concerns about the design.
Carlson clarified that they aren’t finalizing the design and that there are still questions that need to be answered.
The total budget for the project is about $1 million, which is about half the cost originally projected. The fundraising agreement stipulated Community for the Commons needed to raise half of their contribution before the project could move into the construction drawing phase, Snyder said. They are still tallying donations but are closer to raising all of the organization’s $250,000 target, he added.
