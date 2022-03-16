Amendments to the ordinance were made at a March 7 meeting
The Excelsior City Council approved a series of amendments to what’s permitted in commercial districts by a vote of 4-1 during its March 7 meeting, which may impact the proposed new location of Edina Realty at 289 Water Street.
Mayor Todd Carlson received several emails opposing a portion of the amendments changing the language around what types of commercial uses are permitted uses on the street level in the downtown commercial district.
“I also want to make sure that I’m being very specific and this council is being very specific that this language discussion is not targeting any specific business. Many of those folks were writing on behalf of Edina Realty, which I believe has got a proposal for a location that’s being discussed that would be impacted here. This isn’t a conversation specifically targeting Edina Realty. It has nothing to do (with) whether its Edina Realty or Coldwell Banker, it’s really a discussion of how we want our commercial district to look,” he said.
Carlson then said that while they were not calling a public hearing, they were open to taking any public comments.
C.J. Deike, the vice president of senior corporate counsel for Edina Realty, spoke about the amendments to the commercial uses language and how it would impact their building application.
“We have been for some time been looking at putting an office in Excelsior and looking at trying to find the right location. Last fall, last summer, we finally did in partnership with a long-term landlord that we’ve worked with for years, who owns the long-vacant lot on the corner of 3rd and Water Street and the plan on this lot was (a) building with (a) retail tenant and an Edina Realty. And we did approach the city, we spoke with City Council and city staff and learned that, to our dismay, that we could not front Water Street,” he said.
With help from the Excelsior City Council and city staff, Edina Realty revised their plan to create a building where they could front Third Street, which was in compliance with the code. The plan was brought to the Planning Commission, which concluded Edina Realty could not have a single window on Water Street. Edina Realty revised their plan again to remove every trace of the Edina Realty portion of the building from Water Street.
That plan was then approved by the Heritage Preservation Commission and Planning Commission.
“But now, at the last eleventh hour, the city has proposed this new amendment to the amendment which would extend that prohibition onto the side streets and you can say what you like but the circumstances and the timing are perfectly clear that this is intended to prevent our application from going forward,” Deike said.
He said Edina Realty is a strong partner and steward for the communities it’s in and that they deserve to be treated fairly.
“To change the rules constantly as we go along and then to propose something that would just deny our project at the last minute, that’s unfair,” Deike said.
Carlson brought the discussion back to council. Councilmember Dale Kurschner understood why the council was doing this but saw the fairness issue Edina Realty was talking about. He still wanted to pass the changes and proposed making it effective April 15 so that the projects the Planning Commission had already approved would still be able to go forward.
Councilmember Lou Dierking said this was an opportunity for the council to proactively decide how key corners of the city interact with each other. She said she couldn’t say no to Edina Realty’s proposal because she didn’t know enough about it yet and said there were alternatives even if they passed the changes.
“I think it’s important for us to really be thinking about the future of our downtown,” she said. She felt the language made sense in general use.
Councilmember Jennifer Caron was glad the council specified this wasn’t targeted at one office tenant.
“We have really only a few blocks of commercial uses in the city and that we’ve managed those blocks through zoning like the one we’re talking about tonight. That encourages uses that are additive to the downtown and that drive foot traffic,” she said.
Active street life both during the day and night were important features and street level uses on corners should be active uses that drive liveliness of the streets, Caron said. She spoke about Edina Realty’s building proposal, supported making the change to the ordinance and wasn’t interested in making an exception.
Councilmember Ann Hersman said she didn’t think the changes were aimed at any one company. Instead the council thought they had language built into the ordinance that was protective of the street corners and decided they needed to “tighten it up.”
“We want to be the drivers of how this little town develops and I don’t want to make an exception, I think we need language that works for any business,” she said.
Carlson said the discussion about the commercial ordinance had gone on for over a year and he was in support of the language as is.
“Certainly Edina Realty is welcome in Excelsior. There’s other locations on the side streets perhaps. Unfortunately, I’m going to support this evening the language as written,” he said.
Kurschner asked if the council would have made this change in the ordinance had Edina Realty’s building proposal not been proposed. He said that was the fairness issue he mentioned earlier.
Hersman said it wasn’t a fairness issue and that they hadn’t discussed the new version of the building proposal yet. She didn’t feel they were targeting Edina Realty’s proposal and that it didn’t factor into this decision.
Caron said Edina Realty’s building plan was a “loophole or a workaround” that was not intended by the language of the ordinance and she was fine making changes when the council discovered things like that.
Kurschner voted against the amendments and some of the amendments are going to be brought back to the council later for further discussion.
A full list of the amendments to the commercial districts ordinance can be found in the March 7 City Council meeting packet as well as a summary resolution.
