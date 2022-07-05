The Sketch Plan review is scheduled for a July 18 City Council meeting
Excelsior’s 339 Third Street redevelopment plan is moving to its sketch plan review phase.
A partnership between Excelsior-based Red Leaf Partners and the city began in January, when they were selected as a redevelopment partner for the 339 Third Street site and west parking lot.
The project, designed by Minnesota architect Julie Snow, could include Excelsior’s first new market-rate multi-family residential residences in 50 years along with expanded public parking, a new pedestrian-friendly tree-lined boulevard and green spaces, and new city hall.
According to a press release, project features include:
• A three-story apartment and parking structure screened by three-story rowhouses that front Third Street and West Drive. The residential component will incorporate 43 apartment units as well as 11 rowhouses built to modern standards with a mix of unit sizes that appeal to diverse ages and incomes with limited scale impact.
• Complements to Excelsior’s historic character in a modern way through attention to scale, public spaces, outdoor living and extending the green edge of the residential neighborhood with lush landscaping.
• Expands public parking capacity by over 25%, which is equivalent to on-street parking capacity on Water Street between Second and Third Streets.
• Creates a tree-lined pedestrian garden walk along West Drive, providing a new connection between downtown Excelsior and The Commons.
• Reincorporates the beloved Excelsior siren.
After Red Leaf Partners was selected, the City Council also appointed a Project Advisory Committee of two councilmembers and three city staff members. The group worked closely with the company and Snow Kreilich Architects to create a scoping document and vision for the project that has been incorporated into the plans for consideration by the Planning Commission and City Council.
The Sketch Plan review is scheduled for a July 18 City Council meeting and the Planning Commission discussed it at a June 27 meeting.
On the city website, anyone can access information about the project through the Live tab and by clicking the Land Use and Development Projects section.
The project was recently discussed at a June 20 work session, which included a conversation about the remnant parcel on the property, concerns regarding green space in the area, as well as interest and disinterest regarding a 261 School Avenue building,
City Manager Kristi Luger updated the council on the open house previously held regarding 339 Third Street and asked how they would like to receive future community feedback. In the future, there would be additional times for public comments at other city and Planning Commission meetings, and another open house was deemed unnecessary for now.
Remnant parcel
At the June 20 City Council meeting, the council discussed the remnant parcel on the 339 Third Street site, which refers to property that can only be marketable if consolidated with adjacent land for a variety of reasons.
Luger updated the council on the parcel currently, including concerns about the environmental contamination on it, uncertainty whether the site would be large enough for a building on it, its location in the Downtown Historic District as well as minding the one-story building on the corner when it comes to the height of a potential future building.
Councilmember Jennifer Caron wanted to understand how large of an issue the environmental contamination was. Luger said it was recommended that the city possibly put in some venting to deter the contamination.
The parcel will be discussed at future meetings with more information provided.
