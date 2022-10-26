Tyler was inducted on Oct. 17; also running to continue in Kurschner’s seat in 2023.
The Excelsior City Council swore in a new councilmember at its latest meeting, welcoming Robert Tyler after Councilmember Dale Kurschner officially stepped down on Oct. 10.
“I’d like to thank Dale Kurschner for his service on the Excelsior City Council. ... He’s been a three, nearly to the four-year mark Excelsior city councilmember and has made a number of important contributions to the city, so we want to be sure we recognize him,” said Councilmember Jennifer Caron and acting mayor while Mayor Todd Carlson is absent.
While Tyler will serve as a councilmember for the rest of Kurschner’s term expiring at the end of the year, he is also running for election to continue in the seat for the next term beginning in 2023.
On Oct. 10, Kurschner emailed city staff and the Excelsior City Council the following message:
“As you know, after hearing in mid-August about a family member’s health diagnosis, I knew things were going to get a little dicey enough to not run for re-election this fall. They did so sooner and much more intensely than anyone anticipated, and they’ll remain time-consuming for the foreseeable future. I’m very sad to say I no longer have enough time and mental capacity in my days to effectively serve the City of Excelsior. I hereby resign from City Council effective immediately.
“I love this town, its past, present, potential and passion, and have enjoyed working with each of you, our commission members and others who care. I wish you all the very best personally and professionally, and on continuing to make this the best small town on a lake in Minnesota. It has been a true honor to serve Excelsior.”
The Sun Sailor reached out to Kurschner about his time on the council. He said he thoroughly appreciated being voted in and enjoyed his time serving Excelsior residents, hoping to still be involved in some capacity when possible in the future.
“Excelsior is just such a unique, wonderful, passionate community and I look forward to my successor and the council continuing to do an excellent job of making sure that Excelsior remains Excelsior while it still grows,” he said.
A formal recognition ceremony for Kurschner’s time on the Excelsior City Council will be planned for November, according to the Caron.
