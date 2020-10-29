The Excelsior City Council voted 5-0 at the Oct. 19 regular meeting to continue hosting special events with the requirement of a COVID-19 preparedness plan.
The vote included Councilmember Ann Hersman, who was sworn in during the meeting to fill the vacant seat left by former Councilmember Greg Miller.
The council had requested additional information on liability issues surrounding events and how other cities are handling events. Based on the findings, city staff members didn’t find a reason to not permit special events, said Kristi Luger, the city manager.
A COVID-19 preparedness plan would be required by city staff members at their discretion, she said, adding that would be required for events that are large or complex.
Councilmember Jennifer Caron suggested that, in the early stages, the city should err on the side of caution when requiring the preparedness plans. The plans should be required as much as possible, if not for all events, she said.
As they learn and things change with COVID-19, maybe they won’t need plans for every event, she said.
Caron said she thinks people are willing to support events in Excelsior. She suggested that, for larger events, organizers should make sure volunteers are signed up before it starts so the preparedness plan is followed through as expected.
The City Council is excited to continue to have events when and where possible, said Mayor Todd Carlson.
Special event ordinance
At the Oct. 5 council meeting, Councilmember Dale Kurschner asked the council to consider an amendment to the special event ordinance for event fees to be considered on a case-by-case basis during the pandemic and other emergencies.
The amendment modifies the current special event ordinance for what can be appealed to the council and gives an opportunity during a pandemic or other emergency to seek reduced fees, said Kevin Staunton, the city attorney.
The council voted 5-0 to waive the first reading and schedule the second reading and adoption of the ordinance for the Monday, Nov. 2, meeting.
