In Excelsior, the mayor seat is up for election on Tuesday, Nov. 3. Current Mayor Todd R. Carlson and Peter J. Hartwich are running the seat.
To learn more about the Excelsior election, visit ci.excelsior.mn.us.
Todd R. Carlson
Address: 634 Third Ave., Excelsior
Education: M.B.A. in Marketing
Occupation: 3M – Business Development Manager for the United States and Canada
Community Involvement: Current mayor of Excelsior, Excelsior City Council member, Excelsior Historic Preservation Committee commissioner and Excelsior Community for the Commons Board of Directors.
Contact Information: tcarlson@excelsiormn.org
How do you propose to support local businesses and organizations through the COVID-19 pandemic?
As the current mayor of Excelsior, I am proud of the work that our city council has done to support our local businesses and the chamber of commerce during COVID-19. More specifically, we:
-Were one of the first cities to petition the Governor to allow liquor carry-outs with takeout orders.
-Waived liquor license fees.
-Established “takeout zones” in Excelsior’s shopping district.
-Relaxed outdoor seating requirements to help our businesses expand their capacities.
-Refunded fees to our cruise boat operators.
-Refunded parking lot maintenance fees to our businesses and churches.
-Offered four months of emergency funding to keep the chamber operating.
-Offered space at city hall to give the chamber a place from which to operate.
-Approved additional police staffing to ensure no decrease in service due to COVID-19 impacts.
While the current pandemic has been devastating across a number of fronts, you have my commitment to stay creative and support Excelsior however I can.
What do you consider the main issues that the city council should address?
Infrastructure improvements and thoughtful development are the two most critical issues facing Excelsior. Whether it is street reconstruction, sewer/water upgrades or infrastructure projects in The Commons, the city needs to stay the course and continue to invest in those projects that give back to the residents.
In addition, while I support resident’s rights to develop their properties within the ordinances set by the city, we need to do what we can to ensure that Excelsior retains its historic charm. To that end, we recently gave preliminary approval to:
-Establish “Good Neighbor Guidelines” to guide future development.
-Hire a city architect to assist with new project reviews.
-Create a review process to look at all new builds to ensure that they fit within the scale of the neighborhood.
My goal is simple - to continue to enhance those qualities that make Excelsior a desirable place to live.
Peter J. Hartwich (pronounced Hart-wick)
Address: 186 George St., Excelsior
Education: Master of Science – Marriage and family therapy
Occupation: People Incorporated – Marriage and Family Therapist
Community Involvement: Charter Commission, Lake Minnetonka Conservation District representative, Good Neighbor Guidelines Task Force and various volunteering events.
Contact Information: pjhartwich@mediacombb.net
How do you propose to support local businesses and organizations through the COVID-19 pandemic?
1) The bedrock for robust economic exchange is to secure our physical and emotional health. These molecular riddled circumstances must be taken seriously. Nature bats last. Safety first.
2) Maintaining our health yet promoting our businesses to prosper, is the needle that needs to be threaded. The self-regulation starts with us, the consumer and the merchant. The rules of social distancing, mask wearing, staggered reservation times, prudent seating measures and patron protocol must continue to be adhered to near 100% so that patrons can experience a level of confidence to purchase when walking into stores/establishments.
3) Continue to advocate, insist and garner economic subsidies and incentives for our downtown from Minnesota state sources. We must weigh the value from the present short-term pain in order to achieve long term financial solvency. Regularly connecting with each downtown business operator, working beside each other to provide new opportunities will renew hope and trust and the confirmation that we are in this together.
4) We must cut all attractive yet unnecessary expenses so that businesses can take their savings that would normally be routed to such projects and instead reinvest in their operating costs to have cash flowing back into the community. The total cost of the bandshell is $1 million. Money has been raised to assist the project but neither the sum nor the certainty is substantiated. There must be a delay.
What do you consider the main issues that the city council should address?
The main content issue is to resurrect our middle class. Regulation, moderation, conservation/green space and the connection with each other in our building mindset and practices need to be strictly adhered to in order to reclaim our quaint charm. An additional reason to keep house values steady is for millennials to have a chance at catching up and purchasing a house. The successful transformation to the younger generation is imperative toward Excelsior’s future.
