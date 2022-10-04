Excelsior 2022 candidate photo

2022 Excelsior City Council candidates, missing candidate Robert Tyler. From left to right, Todd Carlson, Peter J. Hartwich and Jennifer Caron.

Two candidates seek two council seats, two candidates vie for mayor

A total of four candidates are running for two seats on the Excelsior City Council and the position of mayor. Incumbent Mayor Todd Carlson faces off against Peter J. Hartwich, while incumbent City Councilmember Jennifer Caron and resident Robert Tyler are both running for the two Excelsior City Council seats.

Todd Carlson

Excelsior Mayor Todd Carlson and 2022 mayoral candidate.
Peter J. Hartwich

Excelsior mayoral candidate Peter J. Hartwich.
Jennifer Caron

Current Excelsior City Councilmember Jennifer Caron and 2022 councilmember candidate.

