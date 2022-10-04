Two candidates seek two council seats, two candidates vie for mayor
A total of four candidates are running for two seats on the Excelsior City Council and the position of mayor. Incumbent Mayor Todd Carlson faces off against Peter J. Hartwich, while incumbent City Councilmember Jennifer Caron and resident Robert Tyler are both running for the two Excelsior City Council seats.
Todd Carlson
Education, occupation, qualification: MBA in marketing, 3M business development manager. Community involvement on the Excelsior City Council as mayor and a councilmember, as well as on the Excelsior Historic Preservation Committee as a commissioner and on the Excelsior Community for the Commons Board of Directors.
What are the key issues that caused you to seek office and how do you plan to solve them?
As the current mayor of Excelsior, I am proud of the work that our city council has done over the past four years. As a city, we have:
• Continued to push forward on our critical water, sewer and street projects.
• Made transformational improvements to our historic the Commons park.
• Established “good neighbor guidelines” to help guide future residential development.
• Worked to improve pedestrian safety at our trail-crossings and crosswalks
That said, there is more to do - and that is why I am running for re-election. At the top of my list is my desire to help facilitate a solution for a new City Hall. If you have ever attended a city council meeting, you know that the current building is antiquated and out-of-date. This needs to be fixed.
Second, we have some critical redevelopment projects which could redefine Excelsior’s future. I believe these projects require continuity, a balanced approach and thoughtful discussion and I would like to see them through to completion.
Finally, we all know that Excelsior is a special community. I want to continue to work on behalf of all residents to enhance those qualities that make Excelsior the place to work, live and play in the metro area.
Are there any recent decisions you feel the council has made that you would have voted differently?
No. I am grateful that we have a city council that does its homework and takes the time (to) meet and listen to Excelsior’s residents. While we don’t always agree, we respect each other’s opinions and we work together to try to get to the best solution. Even if a vote is taken that I don’t agree with, I will respect the outcome.
What is your philosophy when considering future development while keeping in mind the defining characteristics of the city?
My philosophy is about trying to find balance. I am proud of the fact that as a city we were recently able to secure Excelsior’s historic downtown its rightful place on the National Register of Historic Places. In addition, I am also proud of the fact that the city of Excelsior has been able to maintain its “AAA” bond rating – the highest rating possible. To me, that means we are working hard to do the right things to move the city forward while respecting its past.
Peter J. Hartwich
Education, occupation, qualification: Marriage and family therapist; M.S. from University of Wisconsin-Stout; employed by People Incorporated and The Garden Patch; Excelsior resident since 1997. In the following order, past member of the Charter Commission, Lake Minnetonka Conservation District representative, various volunteer roles during city events, Good Neighbor Guidelines task force and past member of the Heritage Preservation Commission.
What are the key issues that caused you to seek office and how do you plan to solve them?
The reason I am seeking the office of mayor is my concern for our local government policies. Through overspending, we continue to stress our economic and limited environmental resources. One result has been a growing trend toward increased property taxes. The larger building structures give way to increased density. The condensed congestion affects our blue/green space for our commercial and residential properties. We are without a durable parking solution to fit the needs of our limited geographical landscape.
Are there any recent decisions you feel the council has made that you would have voted differently?
An example of council policy was to allow a commercial-residential structure to be built that is located next to the US Post Office. Twice the council had an opportunity to deny the application. The Planning Commission had voted 7-0 to deny the project. The over-sized building is squeezed into a small space. Noting that the dimensions would be a gateway landmark, the city decided to overrule the (Planning Commission) and allow the project to commence anyway. An overreach of maximizing profit over people between developers and city government is the current culture. Not on my watch.
What is your philosophy when considering future development while keeping in mind the defining characteristics of the city?
My philosophy of moderation, compatibility, conservation, innovative architecture and clear sight lines represents the common good for all who live and work in Excelsior. Our town has such location equity that construction jobs will not go away. Pro-build folks will still develop but within a new culture of restraint and respect. Because Excelsior is still so unique, a sense of place so refreshingly different from other towns, property values will continue to rise. There must be a workable economic equation that allows everyone to have a chance to live in Excelsior. This process will take work. More than on one occasion, councilmembers described the process of affordable housing as daunting. For the next generation of Excelsior residents, we must proceed on their behalf.
Jennifer Caron
Education, occupation, qualification: I am a current Excelsior councilmember and long-time volunteer in our community. My work life was in retail and wholesale sales, design and management for both large and small companies. I was an owner and partner in a footwear company and traveled routinely to Asia and Europe. I live in the historic Mr. Jimmy house with my husband and our cat, George, and I have a daughter currently living in NYC.
What are the key issues that caused you to seek office and how do you plan to solve them?
I have found in my most recent term that this is one of the hardest working group of officials I’ve experienced on the council. Although we do not always agree, there is mutual respect and professionalism during discussion and debate. This is especially important as the issues facing Excelsior are more complex, the work-load heavy and the applications before the city numerous. I would like to continue to focus on the long-term needs of Excelsior to make sure we are well-staffed, well-funded and well-prepared to preserve the quality of life we enjoy. As we continue to address our aging street, water and stormwater infrastructure, I am hopeful that our ongoing efforts to communicate our unique financial need to the state will see results in the form of financial support in the next legislative session.
Are there any recent decisions you feel the council has made that you would have voted differently?
The council has, with my active support, accomplished a great deal of positive progress over the past four years—a National Register of Historic Places designation for our downtown, legislative approval of a local sales tax for improvements to the Commons and taking steps to build our tax base while seeking to address out of scale new homes. We have more work to do in all these areas, but we are on the right track. The recent construction activity on Water Street and at the former Antiquity Rose site on 2nd Street prove that the city can attract development that respects our scale and supports our historic resources through adaptive reuse. The pocket park installed at the Water Street trailhead is a welcome green space with seating and plantings that are pollinator friendly, primarily native and drought tolerant. This planting plan coordinates with that at the Pavilion in the Commons, and the new Plaza currently under construction. Our landscape goals are to continue to “green” our downtown, wherever possible, in collaboration with infill development on the sites that are currently empty.
What is your philosophy when considering future development while keeping in mind the defining characteristics of the city?
Excelsior will continue to experience development pressure as a desirable, in-demand place to live and work. Determining where, and how much mass and scale is appropriate, is the most challenging aspect of project review.
Robert Tyler
Education, occupation, qualification: I grew up in Maryland, studied history and economics at the University of California at Berkeley and received my law degree from NYU. I am currently an in-house counsel at Polaris. I am also the chairman of Excelsior’s Heritage Preservation Commission, have volunteered to help with Apple Days and the Klondike Derby, and have coached my kids in soccer, softball and basketball.
What are the key issues that caused you to seek office and how do you plan to solve them?
There are a number of key issues that inspired me to run, including ensuring that development balances commercial realities with preserving the feel of our historic town. Another motivating issue is that we have a number of neglected properties in town, some in very prominent locations. These neglected properties can pose a safety risk to the neighborhood and detract from the city’s character. In the past, several neglected historically designated structures were close to demolition. There is usually a reason why the property has become neglected. As a councilmember, I would find ways to work with these property owners to help them adequately maintain their properties to preserve them until they are able to remodel, redevelop or sell.
Are there any recent decisions you feel the council has made that you would have voted differently?
Recently, the council voted to conditionally approve a planned unit development preliminary plan for a condo development on Excelsior Boulevard. Rather than conditionally approve, I would have denied the preliminary plan and encouraged the developer to return with a revised plan that addressed the council’s outstanding concerns. This would ensure that both the council and the developer would have clarity and agreement on all aspects of the preliminary plan when it was approved, and give greater assurance that the final plan would move smoothly through the approval process. As a councilmember I would strive to clearly communicate requirements and expectations so that everyone is on the same page.
What is your philosophy when considering future development while keeping in mind the defining characteristics of the city?
I am open to any future development that is in line with our 2018 comprehensive plan and has a mass and scale consistent with its surroundings. There are some projects that may not fit zoning but offer the city and its residents benefit beyond what could be accomplished with traditional zoning. Projects in our historic district or that involve a historically designated property need to be consistent with the guidelines in our heritage preservation manual. I fully support adaptive reuse of existing structures where it makes sense.
