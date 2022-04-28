The plan includes mixed-use building with residential and commercial space.
At its April 18 meeting, The Excelsior City Council was shown sketch plans and provided feedback for a potential mixed-use building on 300 Water Street.
The proposed building would be more than 26,000 square feet with commercial space on the first floor and residential living on the second and third floor. Applicant Kirk Litynski submitted the sketch plan on behalf of Don Cheech, LLC, the owner of the property.
According to a city memo presented by Community Development Director Julie Mullin, the existing structure on the site was originally constructed in 1972 and it is a non-contributing structure within the Downtown Historic District.
Litynski said he had spoken with staff and residents about their opinions to gauge what they were interested in seeing.
Ben Lindau, the director of architecture at Doran Companies, also spoke and reiterated the feedback they received from the Planning Commission and the Heritage Preservation Commission. He said the HPC liked the idea of using historical Water Street architectural characteristics in a new building, but didn’t want a “Disneyland effect.”
Council feedback
Several council members questioned the mass and scale of the project during the meeting.
Councilmember Ann Hersman wanted to know if Doran Companies had any revised renderings where they decreased mass and scale based on comments from both commissions. Lindau explained how they plan to do that, but they did not have additional renderings yet.
Councilmember Dale Kurschner brought up parking. Lindau said they tried to get underground parking, but they could not make it fit based on the limitations of the lot. They nearly have enough parking for all residents. In their current sketch, they are two stalls short of having two stalls per unit.
Hersman agreed with the majority of the comments from the HPC and Planning Commission. She felt the mass and scale of the building was too much.
“I feel like it would signify the end of the historic district rather than continuing the architecture through because it’s so large it would be kind of a big stop sign,” she said.
Kurschner agreed with Hersman point but appreciated what they were trying to do, but he still had concerns.
Councilmember Lou Dierking also agreed on the mass and scale issue. She liked the look of the building, was concerned about parking and was curious how they could take feedback from everyone to come up with creative solutions.
Councilmember Jennifer Caron agreed with a lot of what the council already said. She wasn’t comfortable with the mass and scale, as well as the third-level design. She said she was concerned about parking and it was a problem because the building was too big.
“I thought it was interesting to look at the units and the size. And you may have heard in previous conversations with people that we are really looking to attract more of a younger demographic ... and some of the smaller units tend to do that,” she said, asking if they’ve thought about dividing the units up differently.
Mayor Todd Carlson said it may be hard to get four yes votes because of the mass, scale and parking issues. He said the challenge for Doran Companies now was making changes to reflect all of the feedback they have been given.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.