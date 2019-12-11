Excelsior Finance Director Kelly Horn presented the city’s 2020 budget and 2019 tax levy collectible in 2020 at the Excelsior City Council’s regular meeting Dec. 2. The total proposed tax levy is $1.774 million.
“The real purpose behind this is to discuss, present and make aware for all residents and property owners of our tax levy that will be payable for the year 2020,” Horn said. “We actually started this 2020 budget process about six months ago. For about half a year, we’re actually actively engaged and involved with this budget process.”
Horn outlined that 58% of Excelsior’s budget relies on property taxes. That is a lower percentage when compared to cities in the area, according to Horn.
“This is really significant, most cities are funding their general fund operations with 70-80% property tax revenue,” Horn said. “The city has really done a lot of hard work to diversify a lot of those revenue sources.”
To prevent property taxes from making up a larger portion of the budget, the city relies on an annual transfer from the dock fund and parking meters.
“It’s very unique that we are not only relying on property tax revenue to fund your general government operations,” Horn said.
In her presentation, Horn broke down what percentage of spending makes up the budget.
“About 47% of the city of Excelsior’s budget is public safety. Public safety consists of police, fire and building inspections, 30% is general government operations, elections, planning, all the administrative costs, 10% is streets and 13% is your park, cemetery and lifeguards at the beach, those types of items,” Horn said.
A major change in the general fund budget is a new capital improvement levy.
“Last year, we had a transfer to another fund, but like I stated, we took that away this year and we’re going to do a separate capital improvement levy to replace that annual transfer out of the general fund for capital improvements,” Horn said. “We are proposing $50,000 less in property tax revenue, that would be replaced by that capital improvement levy.”
“I always think of capital improvements funds of kind of savings accounts versus having to always go for bonding,” Councilmember Dale Kurshner said.
The increase to the 2020 levy is $207,000 more than the prior year.
“The increases are primarily related to the 2019 bond, we need to have debt service to pay that back,” Horn said. “The new capital improvement levy and then offset by that reduction in our general fund levy.”
Horn also outlined market value trends in the city, which impact tax statements.
“It did have a couple years of dipping, but it’s been on a steady increase since 2014. Our 2019 estimated market value is $543 million,” Horn said. “That’s up from $514 million in 2018, and 2019 estimated market value of the median single-family residential home is at $490,000, last year it was at $465,000.”
Councilmember Greg Miller noted his opposition during the council’s discussion.
“I’d like to just state my opposition,” Miller said. “My conclusion on this budget is that a 13% increase in the levy in three years of 18%, I think it’s a bigger hit to people that are on tight budgets and fixed income.”
Copies of Horn’s presentation can be found on the city’s website and at city hall after Dec. 16. The council is expected to approve the levy during the Monday, Dec. 16, meeting.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.