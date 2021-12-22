It looks like property tax bills from the city of Excelsior will be a little less than expected in 2022.
In September, the Excelsior City Council approved a preliminary levy with an increase of 12.14% above the 2021 levy.
But, that was the ceiling. At that point, the levy could only decrease.
After city staff continued to work on the budget, the increase looks to be at about 9%.
“The council worked very hard to keep that number to a single digit this year,” said Jenny Palmer, Excelsior’s finance director.
The Excelsior City Council was scheduled to take a final vote on the levy Dec. 20, after this edition went to press.
The Excelsior City Council held a public hearing Dec. 6, as required by state law, to allow members of the public make comments ans ask questions before approving the final measure.
No one spoke and Mayor Todd Carlson closed the public hearing.
The final budget includes the general fund ($1.56 million), capitol improvement levy ($49,000) and debt service levy ($580,429).
The city’s capitol improvement levy is actually decreasing from $93,000 in 2021 to $49,000 in 2022. The capitol improvement levy was added last year.
The increases this year are mainly due to the increases debt service payments, the city adding additional staff and cost of living increases.
The city is adding an assistant public works director and assistant city manager.
The city council has also approved a series of infrastructure projects in recent years, for which the city is now paying principal and interest.
The city had seen double-digit increases to its tax levy in the last two years. It increased by 13.3% in 2020 and 13.2% in 2021.
Property taxes fund about 53% of the city’s overall budget. About 15% comes from licenses and permits and 14% comes from parking revenue.
The city is expecting a 16.2% increase from licensees and permits, largely due to an increase in building permits. Palmer said.
About 44 percent of the general fund goes toward public safety departments such as the fire, police and building inspection departments, which is one area of increase in 2022.
“We’re being billed more for (South Lake Minnesota Police Department) and the (Excelsior Fire District),” Councilmember Dale Kurschner said. “We think they’re very valid increases. We’re not complaining about those; it’s just, the money goes fast.”
About 29% of the budget goes toward general government, 15% toward culture and recreation and 12% toward public works.
The city’s portion of the property tax is about 21% of residents’ total property tax bill. About 40% percent goes toward the Minnetonka School District and 33% goes toward Hennepin County.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.