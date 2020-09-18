The Excelsior City Council’s discussion of the Residential Review Process ordinance went in a new direction at its meeting Sept. 9. Previously, conversations centered on floor-area ratio as a trigger for review by the review process.
Councilmember Lou Dierking suggested all new home builds go through the review process with the Planning Commission to be judged by the Good Neighbor Guidelines and that a member of the commission be involved in the process.
Councilmember Jennifer Caron noted the ratio wouldn’t need to be a trigger if all new home builds were reviewed.
Mayor Todd Carlson said he is fine with eliminating the ratio as the trigger and is in support of all new builds going through the Residential Review Process. He wants another workgroup to come up with language for the process for new builds and how to handle additions and expansions.
People still want to be in Excelsior, he said, adding what city leaders are trying to do is make sure people understand the ground rules before coming in.
“We could open up a Pandora’s box the opposite way here by having everything have to go through a review process,” said Councilmember Dale Kurschner.
Kurschner said it isn’t fair for everyone to have to go through additional hurdles because of a few bad apples. He thought the council was in a good place at the last meeting and that they were covering the desires of constituents, he added.
This would probably make Excelsior the most restrictive in zoning in the upper Midwest, said Councilmember Greg Miller, adding this kind of subjective review will discourage renewal of housing stock.
Miller estimated the process would at least double the cost of the planning department. It is ill-advised from a financial point of view, he said.
Caron disagreed. Not that many projects come through, she said, adding she doesn’t see how it would cost the city money or be a burden on the Planning Commission.
Kurschner noted City Attorney Kevin Staunton said in the past that, as they use guidelines for review processes, they need to be less subjective and more concrete. In other cities, guidelines are guidelines, he added.
The council voted 3-2 to continue the Residential Review Process ordinance to its next meeting on Monday, Sept. 21, and establish a workgroup consisting of Dierking and Caron to work on ordinance language.
Miller and Kurschner voted against the action. Miller said it was a mistake to ignore the recommendations passed to the council by the Planning Commission to use a trigger to invoke the Good Neighbor Guidelines.
