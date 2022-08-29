Updates were provided at an Aug. 15 meeting.
The Excelsior City Council meeting on Aug. 15 provided updates on 106 Center Street, and council ultimately favored proposals from ALTUS and Stoddard Companies.
The city sent out a request for proposals in May regarding the 106 Center Street property. The property was originally purchased in August of 2021 for $1,275,000, according to a city memo. It was also originally considered as a possible property for a new City Hall location.
The 0.56-acre parcel currently includes a former church structure that the Heritage Preservation Commission recommended be designated for a local historic designation and may be eligible for a designation on the National Register of Historic Places, the memo said.
Three proposals came in for the property, including five options from ALTUS, two options from Stoddard Companies, and one option from TGR Development and BKV Group.
ALTUS’ options included a proposal to transform the church building into the Excelsior Arts and Heritage Center while creating one new single-family lot. Another proposal would convert the church building into two condominiums and create one new single-family lot. Other options inluded demolishing the church building and replace it with three or four new single-family lots.
Stoddard’s options included either demolishing the church building and replacing it with four new single-family lots, or repurposing the church building into a few residential units and constructing a new residential building with about eight new units on two residential floors over one level of parking.
TGR and BKV’s option involved building three units inside the church building and four additional units on the parking lot.
Members of the Excelsior city Council overall preferred the first two options from ALTUS, as well as the two options from Stoddard.
Mayor Todd Carlson was interested in narrowing the proposal options down at the meeting and receiving feedback from the public. Despite not being a public meeting, the public was invited to speak.
Resident Peter J. Hartwich said he liked Altus’ suggestion of transforming the church building into the Excelsior Arts and Heritage center, which could include space for The Music Coop, The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber of Commerce as well as The Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Historical Society’s archives and an extension of its museum. The plan also included a single-family residence property concept and greenhouse. He also liked TGR and BKV’s proposal, which included affordable housing.
Resident Beth Babcock said she and her family would like more families with children in the neighborhood. Resident Lance Black agreed with Babcock, wanted to see single-family home options and wanted to accomplish that without changing any zoning.
When moving back to council for opinions, Councilmember Ann Hersman said it was important for her to keep the church and had no interest in demolishing the structure. She wasn’t a fan of modern architecture and wanted whatever went on the property to complement the surrounding area. She liked the idea of an art center or the idea of the church becoming living space units. Councilmember Jennifer Caron agreed on only looking at proposals that preserved the church and preferred ALTUS’ first two options.
Councilmember Dale Kurschner liked ALTUS’ proposal and the idea of an art center. However, he did not know how they would make the idea work financially but had also heard from residents about their desire for more housing. He was in favor of Stoddard’s plan.
Carlson also wanted the church preserved if possible, but was open to other RFPs. He wanted to see Stoddard come back with more single-family lot options.
Councilmember Lou Dierking was absent from the meeting.
