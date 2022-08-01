The review occurred at a July 18 meeting

The Excelsior City Council held a site plan review for its 339 Third Street property, the current location of City Hall, during its July 18 meeting.

City Hall option

The 339 Third Street floor plan including an option for incorporating City Hall.
First floor plan

The 339 Third Street floor plan for the first level of the development.
Second floor plan

The 339 Third Street floor plan for the second level of the development.
Carl

Carl Runck from Red Leaf Partners speaking at the July 18 Excelsior City Council meeting.

Tags

Load comments