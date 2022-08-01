The review occurred at a July 18 meeting
The Excelsior City Council held a site plan review for its 339 Third Street property, the current location of City Hall, during its July 18 meeting.
According to a city memo, last January the city began a partnership with Red Leaf Partners, LLC., to create a proposal for a multifamily development at the 339 Third Street property. The project proposes 43 apartment units, 11 rowhomes, a parking ramp with parking for both residents as well as public parking, and an option to incorporate a new City Hall into the site.
At the site plan review, which was different from other reviews due to the city owning the property and having a level of control over the project, both council and members of the public were able to give feedback to Red Leaf Partners.
Assistant City Manager and Excelsior City Attorney Kevin Staunton provided background on the project, some of which included:
• 2006 City Council goals that mentioned plans on what to do with City Hall.
• The library relocating from 339 Third Street to Water Street in 2015.
• The city considering issuing a request for proposals for the east and west parking lot of the 339 Third Street site in 2017.
• The council identifying 2021 goals, including the redeveloping of city hall and the west parking lot. In April, they considered a proposal from Artspace for residential units with live-work spaces for artists, but the project ceased because of the development timeline and required public investment. At the end of the year the city issued a request for letters of interest from developers and received seven, later choosing Red Leaf Partners.
• This year, information sessions were held for residents who lived near the site, council approved the project scoping document, an open house was held on May 3 about the project, and there was a June 27 sketch plan review was held by the Planning Commission.
According to Community Development Director Julia Mullin, the three goals of the project are ensuring a development that fits with the scale of the neighborhood, improving and expanding public parking as well as developing a new City Hall either on the 339 Third Street site or at another location.
The city is currently also considering two other locations for City Hall as well including a site at 261 School Avenue or the remnant parcel.
City Manager Kristi Luger wanted council to provide guidance on whether the project should go forward and whether City Hall should be a part of the project.
Red Leaf Partners Dan Johnson presented prior to the public hearing and shared project drivers, benefits as well as what they hope to do with parking. Red Leaf Partners Carl Runck added additional benefits, including the new development potentially including the first market-rate rental housing added in Excelsior since 1972 and the expansion of public parking.
Tax value estimates for the completed project as of 2024 are $20,600,000 and estimated annual taxes generated from the project as of 2024 are $320,000, according to Excelsior’s municipal advisor, Baker Tilly, who provided the estimates to Red Leaf Partners.
Project key ideas shared at the meeting were extending the green edge towards the commercial district with lush landscaping and tree planting; honoring the scale of the surrounding structures without recreating history; improving public parking in a way that is sensitive to the neighborhood; and avoiding expansion of retail and commercial functions towards the neighborhood to strengthen the impact of Excelsior’s dense and compact historical retail setting. It was also shared how the building would look from different streets, how the development would look if City Hall was incorporated into it and parking plans.
Public hearing
During the public hearing, many residents and business owners raised concerns about parking issues for residents but also businesses and visitors. Other concerns included the possibility of paid parking, bringing more people into Excelsior, the appearance of the building, changing the current proposed design, safety for residents, options for disabled people, the siren’s location as well as considering the mass and scale of the project.
Positive comments from residents and business owners included the development being a great project; liking the design of the building, the space accommodations, historical considerations and park-like feel; suggesting the development was a good way to bring more people to Excelsior businesses and restaurants; and encouraging community members to remain open-minded about the project.
After the public hearing, Red Leaf Partners and Snow Kreilich Architects representatives answered any questions residents asked previously. Runck shared the project would take an estimated 14 months according to quotes from three separate contractors with two levels of structured parking. If another level of parking was added, another one to two months would be added to that construction estimate.
He said Red Leaf would also be willing to work with businesses on the displaced parking spots during the construction period. He added there would be elevator access in the parking garage with ADA spaces.
In terms of being sensitive to the historic nature of Excelsior, James Howarth from Snow Kreilich said they were looking into that historical context but weren’t looking to replicate other historic structures. As for Center Street residents concerned about their current parking areas, he said their access would change but they would still have access through the alleyway. If they could reduce the height of the development in any way, Howarth said they would do that.
Council discussion
Councilmember Jennifer Caron said they’d been discussing a third level of parking in the work group conversations and would need to do an analysis to see if it would be possible. She wanted to move forward with the project, did not want the council or the work group to control the design, and did not want City Hall in the current development.
Councilmember Ann Hersman did not like the idea of including City Hall in the current development but was fine with it if necessary. However, she suggested opening up ideas again on where to put City Hall. She also wanted a third floor of parking and was interested in keeping the siren where it is.
Councilmember Lou Dierking said they should proceed with the project, wanted City Hall to stay on 339 Third Street, wanted a third level of parking and wanted to keep the siren where it was.
Councilmember Dale Kurschner was looking to see what the project would look like from other views, wanted staff to see how other cities dealt with temporary parking issue, needed to see a financial plan, and was interested in relocating both City Hall and the siren to the remnant parcel.
Mayor Todd Carlson was in favor of the project moving forward. He was also interested in a financial plan and wanted to explore City Hall at other sites than the current development, a third parking level, to see the project from other views and did not want the siren to move.
“This was a sketch plan review. Again, there will be additional opportunity to weigh in. It then goes back to the development team now and to the work group to come up with some more final plans, so to speak. Tighten it up, tighten up the project. Address some of the questions tonight so that we’ll look forward to having future public comment here as we go forward,” he said.
