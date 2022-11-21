Council listened to a preliminary planned unit development presentation
339 Third Street’s redevelopment was a big item on the Excelsior City Council’s agenda at the latest meeting where members discussed the preliminary planned unit development application and hosted a tax increment financing (TIF) public hearing.
The proposal would contain 50 residential rental units, which would include 39 apartment units and 11 rowhomes. While the council did not make any decisions, Dan Johnson from Red Leaf Partners and Snow Kreilich Architects presented their preliminary PUD application. The main topics Community Development Director Julia Mullin wanted the council to focus on was why the developer should go with a PUD; whether a multi-family use is appropriate on the parcel; the mass and scale of the proposal; the parking for the multi-family use; the amount of public parking needed as well as whether the public benefit of the project was sufficient for a PUD.
The Planning Commission heard the PUD application at an October meeting and recommended denying the project for four reasons, according to Mullin. The reasons included the public benefit not being enough, uncertainty over whether the city needed additional parking, the question of whether a high-density use was appropriate for the space, and they questioned whether the project’s goal was attainable. If the Excelsior City Council eventually approved a PUD, Mullin said staff recommended a variety of conditions.
“I think we all find Excelsior’s a pretty special place,” Johnson said. “We believe and I believe personally really the true appeal of Excelsior and the reason visitors come here and residents want to live here is the connection people have to our commercial district. Part of why we’re proposing this project is we believe that this project will contribute significantly to the health and vibrancy of that district, both through expanded public parking, the infusion of a variety of housing choices that will contribute to additional residents and daytime activity, and the redevelopment of an asphalt lot into a lushly landscaped transitional development between the residential and commercial areas.”
He said priorities included public parking and finding a balance between tax valuation and mass.
Julie Snow from Snow Kreilich Architects spoke about the project’s key ideas, including green space, honoring the scale of surrounding structures, improving public parking, and avoiding expansion of retail and commercial functions.
After the presentation, the council opened up a public hearing. Residents who opposed the redevelopment highlighted issues such as mass and scale, the sale price, fire access concerns and parking. Some liked the design but just didn’t want it for the city. Some residents said they wanted to abide by city standards and worried about the potential impact on businesses. Some also agreed with the Planning Commission’s concerns.
And one resident approved of the redevelopment noting the positives in the design and was encouraged by what the development would offer.
Council also held a TIF public hearing. According to the meeting packet, the total estimated public costs are a little over $8.5 million.
Another item discussed was parking for the development, which would either be two-and-a-half levels of parking or three levels of parking. TIF would cover the original parking spaces in the lot, according to City Manager Kristi Luger. Staff recommended three levels of parking.
Other questions included: how to financially cover the parking spaces outside of the original spaces through the city or the developer; how much money the city would finance for parking; a long-term maintenance plan for a parking ramp; and a request for proposals for a parking analysis.
Council generally preferred three levels of parking as well as city financing for the remainder of parking.
Councilmember Jennifer Caron withdrew herself from the West Drive discussion due to property she owned. Discussion revolved around what to do with West Drive, which included the possibility of approving the location that extends to the full statutory use scope; approving a modified scope that would extend only to the boundaries legally described in the 1905 ordinance and 1956 ordinance; or require the project to include West Drive entirely within the portion that is located within current city property.
Mayor Todd Carlson was not present at the latter portion of the meeting. A continued discussion will occur on Nov. 21.
The redevelopment of 339 Third Street, which currently building houses City Hall, and the west parking lot have been an ongoing council discussion since the beginning of the year. The city chose Red Leaf Partners to develop the property out of six developers, hosted a May open house and held a site plan review during the summer. Discussions have revolved around parking concerns, what the development would look like and whether to include City Hall in the plan.
The redevelopment is estimated to be completed by the end of 2024.
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as anonymous
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.