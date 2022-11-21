Council listened to a preliminary planned unit development presentation

339 Third Street’s redevelopment was a big item on the Excelsior City Council’s agenda at the latest meeting where members discussed the preliminary planned unit development application and hosted a tax increment financing (TIF) public hearing.

Rendering
A rendering of the building material look and feel of the redevelopment planned for 339 Third Street in Excelsior.
Floor plan

The floor plan of the first level of the redevelopment planned for 339 Third Street in Excelsior.
TIF

A breakdown of the estimated public costs of tax increment financing for 339 Third Street in Excelsior.
Parking finances

Parking financial options with broken down potential options for how much of the financials would be covered by the developer and how much would be covered by the city. The last line of the tables focused on the estimated annual levy amount for each scenario.

