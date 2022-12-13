Final approval planned for Monday, Dec. 19 meeting
The Excelsior City Council heard a presentation about the final 2023 levy at its Dec. 5 meeting, which is proposed to be 6.49% or a $142,137 increase from 2022.
Final levy and budget approval is scheduled for the Monday, Dec. 19 meeting.
The total proposed amount of the final levy is $2,331,074. The final proposed levy is lower than the preliminary levy approved Sept. 22, which was a 15% (or $328,341) increase from 2022. The preliminary levy is set as a maximum, and cannot be exceeded by the final levy.
The city’s 2023 budget was also proposed at $2,871,589, which is a 7% increase from 2022. The largest percentage of the budget is spent on public safety at 40% with general government following at 31%, culture and recreation at 16% and public works at 12-13%.
According to a presentation from the city’s finance director, Jenny Palmer, property taxes account for 59% of the city’s 2023 budgeted general fund revenue. Total general revenue is projected to increase by 3.74%, with total debt service increasing by 14.12%
The city’s property taxes are determined by the decided city levy for that given year. The city’s levy is broken up into a general levy and a debt service levy for service bonds issued for street and utility improvement projects.
The 2022 estimated market value for a median single family home is $753,000.
The presentation shared where Excelsior resident property taxes go, with 39% going to the Minnetonka School District, 30% going to Hennepin County, 24% going to the city, 2% going to the Metropolitan Council and 5% to an “other” category. Within the city’s portion of property taxes, the money pays for police and fire departments, roads and streets, parks and recreation as well as building safety.
In comparison to other Hennepin County tax rates for 2022, Excelsior sits at 30.31%, which is lower when compared to neighboring cities such as Victoria, Chaska and Waconia.
Also included in the presentation were proposed utility rate increases for 2023 based on the average residential water use of 15,000 gallons per quarter. The proposal included an annual water rate increase of $26.40, an annual water base increase of $12.08, an annual sewer rate increase of $49.80, an annual sewer base increase of $12.20 and an annual surface water increase of $66.52. Those annual changes add up to a $167 increase, with an average monthly impact of $13.92.
The City Council held a public hearing on both the levy and the budget after the presentation, which no residents participated in that night.
Councilmember Ann Hersman was not present at the meeting.
