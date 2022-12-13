Final approval planned for Monday, Dec. 19 meeting

The Excelsior City Council heard a presentation about the final 2023 levy at its Dec. 5 meeting, which is proposed to be 6.49% or a $142,137 increase from 2022.

Levy components

Components of the Excelsior proposed 2023 total levy.
Property taxes

Proposed Excelsior property taxes with a 2023 levy increase of 6.49%.
General fund expenses

Excelsior proposed 2023 general fund expenses by function.
Budget expenses

Excelsior proposed 2023 budget expenses broken down.

Tags

Load comments