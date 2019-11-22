The Excelsior City Council discussed details of the fundraising agreement with Community for the Commons to fund the bandshell project in Commons Park at the Nov. 18 meeting. The council identified the bandshell as phase one of implementing the Commons Master Plan at the Nov. 5 meeting.
“We’ve been working for several weeks with city attorney Kevin Staunton to come up with a fundraising agreement between C4C and the city that basically scopes out what the relationship would look like under this first capital project,” said Eric Snyder, who was representing Community for the Commons at the meeting. “This whole agreement is a balancing act, it gives us enough authority to get started, acknowledging that we don’t have all the answers to all the pertinent questions yet.”
The funding agreement would have the city funding 75% and C4C funding 25% of the project. The agreement also outlines that the project will only move forward when certain fundraising goals are met by the community group.
“What we do to manage that sort of unknown, we built in a couple of checkpoints into the agreement where we sort of stop and take stock,” Snyder said. “If everybody feels like we have the money to continue we can continue, and if not we can call time-out and take more time or raise more money.”
The council members asked city staff members to clarify some of the wording of the agreement to outline project milestones before the city would proceed with the remaining stages.
The funding agreement will be brought before the council at the Dec. 2 meeting.
