The designs were discussed at a Feb. 7 meeting
Excelsior City Council members discussed final design items for The Commons concession building and plaza project during its Jan. 7 meeting.
The development plans were originally shown at a Jan. 3 meeting and were further refined per the council’s instructions. Hoisington Koegler Group’sBruce Chamberlain presented the Project Advisory Committee’s recommendations. Their design covers portable bathroom strategies for events; format and quantity of interior bathrooms; number and location of food truck stations; extent and format of the green roof; extent/route of vehicle access to the performance pavilion; evaluation of pavement alternatives; type and extent of plaza amenities and furnishings; recent design team recommendation to alter the roof design to more closely reflect the performance pavilion and add a band of clerestory windows to the perimeter walls; and a PAC desire for greater green room program and layout evaluation.
New recommendations included the evaluation of building material selections; evaluation of building dimensions and placement; and evaluation of ballfield stair reconstruction.
Council input
Councilmember Lou Dierking brought up an interest in recycled building material usage. Nathan Knutson, a managing principal at the architecture firm VJAA clarified the background on the materials and said that including recycled materials would need to be specified. Dierking said she’d be interested in seeing recycled options if it wasn’t costly.
Councilmember Jennifer Caron was concerned with how far the roof extended and said it was directly in the same line as the edge of the ballfield’s fencing.
Mayor Todd Carlson agreed with her comments and appreciated Knutson explaining the reasoning for the length of the roof. Councilmember Ann Hersman originally felt the same way, but changed her mind after hearing previous explanations from Knutson.
Knutson also spoke about whether the current stairs in The Commons were historic or not, something the Heritage Preservation Commission would be deciding on at their next meeting. He felt the current stairs were not historic but said the commission would decide.
Kristi Luger, the city manager, mentioned a historical analysis that was previously done on The Commons and the stairs were not flagged as historical.
“At this point we’re simply making the HPC aware that the stairs are being worked on. Staff needs to talk through, there may be some type of contingency we put in place that as we’re doing construction and if we happen to encounter something that we weren’t expecting, that we stop construction on that particular area and have the HPC review. But I don’t think they are, at least at this point, ” she said.
The options for the stairs are replacement, removal of the stairs or the PAC recommended suggestion of creating a new stair area. Councilmembers liked the last suggestion.
Carlson disapproved of the four gender-neutral locking bathrooms, calling it a deal breaker for his support of the project and said they were appropriate in a private space but not in a public space such as the park. He added that he had brought the concern up at prior meetings.
“I just have a real strong personal feeling that locking bathrooms in a public facility and only four for the amount of pressure that The Commons gets is going to be problematic,” he said.
Caron agreed with the PAC recommendation for the bathrooms. Dierking shared Carlson’s concern, but didn’t see it as a deal breaker and was concerned there were only four bathrooms for future long lines.
Councilmember Dale Kurschner asked if the building was large enough. Caron was not interested in creating a larger building.
Additional discussion on remaining items will occur at future meetings. All discussion at the meeting was meant to provide direction to staff on the final design items.
The financial discussion for future projects in The Commons was deferred to another meeting due to the time.
