Red Leaf Partners stood out for councilmembers, with three others in consideration
The Excelsior City Council discussed proposals on how to redevelop the site of its current city hall, 339 Third Street, at a Jan. 3 meeting.
The city received seven proposals from development partners interested in redeveloping the area. Some of the proposals incorporate a new city hall in the plans.
In early 2021, the prioritized looking at options for a new city hall and the west parking lot. The council has discussed whether to keep city hall at its current site or move it elsewhere.
106 Center Street was also purchased last summer with initial talk of using it as a new city hall. According to Mayor Todd Carlson, four additional sites have been identified as potential city hall options and the council will spend the beginning of this year discussing all of them.
In March, a plan was discussed to turn the current site into a city hall with an Artspace development. However, the city wasn’t approved for a grant to fund the feasibility study for an Artspace development and it was later decided it would not work for the space due to the long process.
Proposals for the current city hall
Ackerberg proposed accommodating existing uses (city hall and public parking) and possibly adding housing of some form.
Linden Street Investments proposed 100 units of “stick built” multifamily housing.
Nor Companies, Diversified Development Services, and MSR Design proposed new development and adaptive reuse with a potential mix of housing, parking, retail/commercial and city hall.
Oppidan proposed 100-150 units of apartments, flexible space (commercial, amenity area or artist space) and an at-grade public parking deck.
Red Leaf Partners and Snow Kreilich Architects proposed 40-60 units of rowhomes and apartments, civic/commercial space and multi-level public parking.
Stoddard Companies, Bigos Management Company and ESG Architecture & Design proposed 80 units of luxury rental with townhome style units and multi-level public parking.
TE Miller Development proposed 50-70 units of apartments, potential retail, city hall and multi-level public parking.
Council opinions
After reviewing the proposals and looking at the websites of potential partners, Councilmember Jennifer Caron said she was interested in Red Leaf Partners.
“One of the partners is a resident of Excelsior and not just a resident, but has done projects here in Excelsior and each project has been uniquely designed to that site,” she said, adding that the company has a unique understanding of Excelsior that other partners may need to learn.
She was also interested because Snow Kreilich Architects would be involved, there was a lot of greenery included in the proposal and the proposal was sensitive to the area.
While it was recommended that the council choose two to four developers to interview, Caron said she was set on Red Leaf Partners and didn’t want the council to conduct interviews for the sake of doing them.
Councilmember Lou Dierking said she was interested in three of the partners, Red Leaf Partners, Nor Companies and Ackerberg.
“What I was struck by was their emphasis on collaboration with community engagement, sensitivity to the needs of Excelsior, the desire to work with the city. I liked the thoughtfulness about recognizing that you can’t just come in with a box and put it down,” she said. She was not interested in anyone who included all apartments or luxury apartments in their proposal.
After listing the reasons she was interested in each, Dierking said while she agreed with Caron’s comments, she wasn’t ready to make a firm decision yet without giving other partners an option to make their case.
Councilmember Dale Kurschner thanked everyone for their proposals. He said he liked Red Leaf Partners, but was also interested in Stoddard Companies, Ackerberg and Nor Companies.
“I’m not going to say one is placed higher than the other at this point because I do think that out of fairness, I’d like to see more from these four and have us give a little more guidance,” Kurschner said, adding that some proposals suggested all apartments for the site and he was against that.
Carlson said he was worried about the decision taking too much time. He liked the proposals that included a concept.
While he said Red Leaf Partners, Stoddard Companies and Oppidan were the ones that stood out to him, he was comfortable moving forward with Red Leaf Partners.
Councilmember Ann Hersman was not present at the meeting and the council told staff to follow up with her on what she thought. Carlson said that if Hersman was interested in moving forward solely with Red Leaf Partners, as the rest of the council was, then they would agree to do that.
If not, the council was interested in interviewing Red Leaf Partners and two others out of Stoddard Companies, Nor Companies and Ackerberg.
