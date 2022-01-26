The project involves the 339 Third Street building and the west parking lot site
Excelsior City Council chose Red Leaf Partners and Snow Kreilich Architects to redevelop the current city hall building on 339 Third Street and the west parking lot site.
Kristi Luger, the city manager, presented further information to the council about moving forward with Red Leaf Partners.
The company is interested in an exclusive development rights agreement, which is scheduled to be discussed at the Feb. 7 meeting, and finalizing a project scoping document to receive guidance from the Excelsior City Council.
To keep the project moving forward, staff suggested appointing a project advisory committee, which would include two Excelsior City Council representatives (one which would be an alternate), one Heritage Preservation Committee representative, one Planning Commission representative, one resident representative and one business representative.
But Councilmember Jennifer Caron was not in favor of creating a PAC and wanted to keep the project moving along quickly. She said the key parts were public engagement, how they do the project and when they do it.
Councilmember Lou Dierking agreed with Caron’s points and said she had concerns about how long it would take to establish that PAC group.
She recommended that the council use its strategy session as work sessions for the project. Councilmember Ann Hersman agreed.
“I just want to be very insistent on that I really do believe in public engagement and the open houses and the meeting with the stakeholders. All of that. We want to be transparent,” she said.
Mayor Todd Carlson said he thought PACs had worked well for The Commons project but understood the points the councilmembers were making. He agreed public engagement was important.
The Excelsior City Council agreed to form a PAC of councilmembers and staff to discuss the project instead of the suggested PAC. Caron and Hersman were interested in being representatives.
Hersman was also interested in being an alternate representative if Councilmember Dale Kurschner was interested because he was not present at the meeting.
The Excelsior City Council unanimously approved the creation of the PAC of councilmembers and staff.
The city originally received seven proposals from interested development partners for the current city hall site and discussed them at a Jan. 3 meeting. The other six included Ackerberg; Linden Street Investments; Nor Companies, Diversified Development Services and MSR Design; Oppidan; Stoddard Companies, Bigos Management Company and ESG Architecture & Design; and TE Miller Development.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.