The project was approved at a May 2 Work Session.
After many discussions and design iterations, the Excelsior City Council has approved its Commons concessions and plaza project.
The nearly $3.72 million project contract was awarded to Gardener Builders after it was approved 4-1, with Mayor Todd Carlson voting nay.
He said his vote was due to his dislike of the four locking gender-neutral bathrooms and his desire for a different design. While he felt the project was still going to be good, he said he could not formally support it for those reasons.
The recommendation to have four gender-neutral bathrooms was made for efficiency reasons. Lines could be shorter if anyone were able to use any of the four bathrooms. If they changed it to two gendered restrooms, they would need to make the building bigger and that would lengthen the process.
The project was also discussed at the work session prior to the meeting, where the council was informed that it had come in over budget by $400,000-$500,000.
They discussed ways to save money during the session that would not affect the look of the building, including changing to standard concrete, modifying electrical and postponing installing food service equipment. A change in roofing material was also agreed on, but that will require a rebidding.
All of those changes would make for $182,100 in savings.
Public comments
Prior to council discussion the council did hear comments from the public, though a public hearing was not held.
Resident Bob Bolles voiced concerns about erosion along the shoreline of the great lawn, Public Works training, the Corten steel retaining walls, not widening the sidewalk as stated earlier in the project and the green roof.
Resident Peter Hartwick mentioned the importance of stewardship and responsibility to the public, and said the council needed to take more time to make the decision to ensure every detail was accounted.
Resident Jesse Nelson said he supported the project and felt it would make the city better. He did not want the council to wait on the project.
Resident Caitlyn Pulitzer and a board member of Community for the Commons joined the meeting on Zoom. She approved of the project, felt it would be great for the South Lake community and said it allowed more people to utilize the Commons from all economic classes.
Resident Eric Snyder, who was representing the Project Advisory Committee for the Commons project, said everyone had worked hard on the budget for the project and thanked several people.
Other residents voiced concerns about project maintenance, specifically pointing out the importance of clean restrooms.
Council discussion
Councilmember Ann Hersman agreed with Nelson’s comments and said it was going to be a project the city could be proud of. Councilmember Lou Dierking agreed with her, although she said she was still concerned about costs, but recognized the economy’s role in that. She was comfortable moving forward.
Councilmember Jennifer Caron said agreed and noted she was in favor of moving forward with the project. She wanted to address some of the public comments.
“Having gone through one of these projects before, it’s very much a community effort because we have members of our commissions, we have members from Community for the Commons, we have members from the council, we have members of staff that all participate in this,” she said. “The thought that this is missing some stewardship or a responsibility to the public, I think, is not accurate.”
She also highlighted the reasoning behind the green roof.
Councilmember Dale Kurschner said he has been primarily resistant to the project due to the cost and reminded everyone that while it’s being called a concessions stand, it will not function as one.
“I’ve been resistant, but I also appreciate all the good work that’s gone into this, by all the people who have worked on it,” he said, adding that he had concerns about the bidding process.
Kurschner ultimately supported moving forward despite being disappointed with the price.
Kevin Swanson from Gardener Builders recapped what was discussed during the work session prior to the vote.
