Excelsior City Council approves residential review ordinance

The Excelsior City Council voted 3-2 to pass the Residential Review Process ordinance at its meeting Sept. 21.
Councilmembers Greg Miller and Dale Kurschner voted against the action. Kurschner said he would have voted in favor of the ordinance had it not been that every project must go through the Residential Review Process.
Councilmembers Jennifer Caron and Lou Dierking worked in a subcommittee to revise and edit the ordinance before bringing it to the council.
Excelsior has a diverse collection of structures that gives the community its small-town character and makes it a desirable place to live, according to the ordinance. In recent years, there has been a surge in residential development, which has threatened the city’s character.
Traditional regulations aren’t sufficient to preserve the community’s character, so the council adopted the ordinance to establish a Residential Review Process and apply Good Neighbor Guidelines. The process is intended to encourage collaboration between the community and property owners to preserve and enhance what makes the community desirable, as is stated in the ordinance.
The ordinance, which was adopted as an emergency, goes into effect Oct. 1. The ordinance requires all new construction, addition or remodel projects that result in an increase in volume, reorientation or change in setbacks to go through the review process. A city architect will be hired to be part of the process.
The council added language to the ordinance that if there are inconsistencies with other zoning provisions, the ordinance will prevail.
Under the ordinance, the Residential Review Process will seek written neighbor feedback. The Planning Commission is in charge of approving and denying residential review permits through the process.
Both this and the prior City Council have spent a lot of time on this issue, Caron said.
Dierking said she’d like to see this move as quickly as possible so community members can start experiencing the benefits and get a sense of how it will come to life.
The goal was to deal with mass and scale, Miller said. What they’ve ended up with are a very subjective set of rules with terms such as compatible with the neighborhood, which will allow for variation, he added. The end result of that inconsistency will most likely result in legal action, he said.
“If we’d ever set up anything for the most variability, this is it,” he said.
The council initially considered thresholds for review such as floor-area ratio, said Mayor Todd Carlson. It’s always been about having an extra set of eyes, he said. This moves away from a formal review board and makes it more of a process.
“The good developers are already building good homes within our community,” he said. “They’ll find a way to fit in.”
Follow the Sun Sailor on Facebook at facebook.com/mnsunsailor.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.