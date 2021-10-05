The Excelsior City Council has approved the city’s preliminary 2022 budget and tax levy.
Jenny Palmer, the city’s finance director, presented the proposed figures at the Sept. 20 Excelsior City Council meeting. Under state law, cities are required to set a preliminary tax levy for the city’s portion of property taxes and submit it to the county by Sept. 30.
The Excelsior City Council unanimously approved the preliminary 2022 tax levy at $2.25 million, which is a 12% increase over the 2021 levy of $2.01 million, which was a 13.2% increase from 2020.
Excelsior’s levy consists of a general levy, a capital improvement levy, which began in 2020, and a debt service levy, which services bonds issued for street improvement as well as projects to improve sewer, stormwater and other infrastructure.
“The understanding is that staff would continue to work on the budget and bring that number down, but we can not raise the budget after this, we can only lower it,” Palmer said at the meeting.
The Excelsior City Council will have future work sessions to further revise the budget and staff will continue to monitor the budget in an effort to further reduce the levy.
“There’s a real strong desire from this council to be in the single digits in terms of that levy increase number, which ... if we’re able to stay around 9% would really be a minimal tax rate increase,” Excelsior Mayor Todd Carlson said. “We’re working hard to keep that number down and still do the things that the residents and I think visitors to our city expect.”
Excelsior’s local tax capacity of $7 million increased by $354,638 over 2021.
The Excelsior City Council is planning for a 0-2% tax rate increase. A budget with a 2% tax rate increase would equate to around $264,000 over the previous year (from 29.46% to 31.46%).
The city’s operating expenditures and debt service payments total $2.2 million, which is $188,000 or 0.91% increase over 2021. This means there’s a balance of $76,000 to apply toward additional expenses to keep the tax rate at a 2% increase. According to Palmer, one option for the additional expenditures include $30,000 for sidewalk replacement. Other wish list items include $40,000 for an assistant city manager/city attorney and $20,000 for utility billing software.
The proposed 2022 budget includes $878,000 for police services, which is a 6.43% increase, or $53,000, increase over 2021.
For city administration, the proposed 2022 budget is $387,000, which is a 7.59% increase, or $27,000, increase over the previous year.
The Excelsior City Council plans to review the proposed final budget and levy at their Monday, Dec. 6, regular meeting.
