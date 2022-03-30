The project includes both office space and residential units.
The Excelsior City Council unanimously approved a design standards review application for a new two-and-a-half-story mixed-use building at 220 School Avenue.
The plans include both office space on the main floor as well as residential units on the top two floors. The council held a public hearing at its March 21 meeting following a Planning Commission review of the application on Feb. 28.
The conditions of the approval for the approximately 3,400 square-foot development included adding one parking spot that was ADA compliant, updating the landscaping plan and insuring the additional nine conditions in the application were kept.
Community Development Director Julia Mullin pointed out several main observations the Planning Commission made, such as that the residential character of the structure fit with the surrounding area, the number of windows and exterior materials were consistent with design standard requirements, and that the placement of the front doors facing the parking lot rather than street was appropriate.
The Planning Commission also found the proposed building consistent with design standards. The commission initially discussed several issues with applicant Todd Jones from Todd Reality, LLC, including building height, size of the eaves and the balcony on the street-facing side of the structure. Jones then submitted revised plans to reduce the height of the building from three stories and removed the street-facing balcony.
Jones spoke about growing up in the area and how that gave him both a sense of history and respect for Excelsior. He said he acquired the 220 School Avenue property in 2014 and obtained approvals for the complete site plan, to do a lot split, to create a shared parking arrangement as well as design standards approval for a historical renovation.
“I think the design turned out very well. I did everything that I said I would do and I’m proud to have my name behind it,” Jones said. He also passed around a photo to councilmembers of what he did to the area he deemed “historically insignificant.”
He added that the building he proposed conforms to the previously approved site plan in 2014.
Jones said he and the designer agreed a cottage-style was the best way to preserve the site for neighbors and the city. He called it “craftsman cottage-style design.”
Jones said the Excelsior neighbors he spoke with loved the design and said he had their permission to say they supported the project. He said he was unaware of any neighborhood concerns about this project and was also interested in hearing from the council about potentially bringing back the balcony.
Mayor Todd Carlson brought up an earlier concern from Councilmember Dale Kurschner, who was concerned about an ADA parking space in the parking lot. Jones said he thought he could make that happen.
“In the end, my opinion is that, again, if you deny me tonight and I come back with it next time, I can’t do better than what I came in with tonight,” Jones said.
Public hearing
Resident Peter Hartwick said the building was attractive and remarked that in Excelsior there was a “half-story metaphor.” He called the term deceptive and said it continues to allow more mass and scale.
“It’s cottage commercial, yes. I don’t necessarily think that the dimensions are such that it’s fitting specifically to be called (a) cottage commercial structure. I am glad the balcony was taken off. Certainly you’ve put a lot of work into it,” he said.
Resident Andrew Punch spoke on Zoom and said, “I just want to chime in and lend my support to this. I think it would be a fantastic project to enhance our neighborhood over here on the other side of Water Street so I’d urge you to approve this.”
Council discussion
Councilmember Lou Dierking said she had a hard time tracking what was approved for the project in 2014, but received some clarification. She also asked if there was adequate parking and Mullen said there was.
Carlson said he thinks Jones has done a terrific job bringing in historical nature to the building and appreciated the work. He liked the balcony even if it required a variance and appreciated Jones proactively lowering the height of the building.
Councilmember Jennifer Caron asked if Jones considered a two- or one-and-a-half-story building instead. Jones said he needed the space for reasonably-sized residential units. She was fine with the height, thought the building wouldn’t be visible from Second Street.
Kurschner appreciated the craftsmanship of the project and thought it would be a beautiful addition to the city. He didn’t have an issue with the height and was supportive of the idea of a balcony.
Councilmember Hersman thought the project was lovely and also supported the balcony.
Dierking agreed with much of what was said, wasn’t sure about the balcony and felt the layout was awkward. Caron agreed about the balcony.
Dierking was still concerned about the landscaping, so the council gave direction to staff to work with Jones on a plan.
Construction will start as soon as possible, Jones said.
