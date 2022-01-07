Powerboats will not be allowed at the moorings
The Excelsior City Council unanimously approved a variety of mooring policy changes at its Dec. 20 meeting, including updated language to say that only residents, can apply to be placed on the City of Excelsior Dock Wait List. Before, anyone could have applied.
The city will send out renewal notices and applications to existing mooring renters by Jan. 15.
The changes come after a series of discussions at prior meetings, where the Excelsior City council heard recommendations from the Park and Recreation Commission and staff.
Tim Amundsen, the city’s public works superintendent, presented the changes to the council. Terence Trinka, a diver, helped provide information to guide the recommendations.
The presented changes to the policy were language that states the city may determine at its own discretion that a specified number of buoy/slide combos will be made available to those on the waiting list, the cost of disposals as a responsibility of the renter and removing residents that had a mooring on their property from dock assignment eligibility.
For dock assignments, moorings are offered to residents in this order: residents of Excelsior that are renewing their preceding dock assignment; residents of Excelsior that are renewing their preceding dock assignment and are on the reassignment list; and residents of Excelsior that do not have a mooring on their property in order of application as listed on the dock waiting list.
Moorings will be available one week after the official ice-out date.
George Street and Lafayette Avenue slides are for residents to rent only.
Powerboats will not be allowed at the moorings and any language involved powerboats was removed from the policy.
The PNR Commission also brought questions for the city councilmembers to discuss during the meeting and consider in the future.
One asked why there is a price difference for 20 feet or less compared to the fee for 21- to 24-foot boats. The Commission felt that the dock spaces are the same length and with the desirability there should not be a price differential based on the length of the boat.
The City Council discussed many different ways to handle concerns and recommended changing the dock fee schedule to be one price for both boat categories.
Another question from the Commission was if the City Council would be interested in adding portable restrooms near the port to accommodate dock renters and visitors. Dock renters at the PNR meeting stated that the current bathroom facilities are too far from the docks.
“I’m not a fan of portable restrooms near the port,” Councilmember Ann Hersman said. Councilmember Lou Dierking and Mayor Todd Carlson agreed.
While Councilmember Dale Kurschner agreed with Hersman’s point, he also said there’s a need for bathrooms by Tommy’s Tonka Trolley and wanted them to look nice if any were placed.
The last consideration from the PNR was about extending the removal date, which is currently at Oct. 31, to accommodate fall boating for warmer years.
Hersman said that if it worked for staff, the date could be extended to Nov. 15.
“Staff’s only comment, and this is what I’d seen at the Park and Rec Commission, is that weather can change pretty quickly,” Amundsen said, adding that he didn’t want boats to get stuck.
Dierking and Carlson said they did not want to extend the date. Councilmember Jennifer Caron was not present, but the council gave direction to work with her on whether or not to extend the removal date.
