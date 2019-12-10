The Excelsior City Council approved the fundraising agreement with Community for the Commons at the Dec. 2 regular council meeting. The agreement is to fund the first phase of the Commons Master Plan, which is building the bandshell.
“One of the advantages of having a fundraising or philanthropy partner here is that the city isn’t in the fundraising business,” Excelsior City Attorney Kevin Staunton said. “I think some nice separation that’s important because the city does a lot of regulatory and other things that you don’t want to contaminate that with the raising money folks that you might have to regulate later.”
The funding agreement will have the city fund 75% and the group fund 25% of the project. The agreement also outlines that the project will only move forward when certain fundraising goals are met by the community group.
“Folks are going to make contributions to C4C for this purpose,” Staunton said. “It will be up to C4C to gather those and then be able to deliver those and the schedules that we’re talking about here.”
The goal for the group is $500,000 based on the estimated cost of the project being $1.99 million.
“We’ve crafted this agreement so that C4C is committing 25% of the project and we’re assuming the project is about $2 million,” said Eric Snyder, representing Community for the Commons. “We’ve said we’re committing $500,000 of philanthropic for the project, and that the project won’t move forward until we hit certain thresholds along that way.”
With the agreement in place, the group can begin raising money for the bandshell. The council will also review and approve the project.
