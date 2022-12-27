Original builder, now a longtime resident, remained passionate about the arbor’s upkeep through the decades
Excelsior residents came together Dec. 19 to celebrate the restored Dr. Arey Memorial Gateway Arbor, courtesy of a local couple and their construction company.
The arbor is located at the corner of Oak Street and Water Street in Excelsior.
Bob and Diane Bolles, owners of Bolles Construction, Inc., have lived in Excelsior since 1998 and have been a part of the city’s business community for even longer. Bob Bolles built the original arbor 30 years ago, which was erected to honor Excelsior’s first city doctor, Hugh Custer Arey.
When the Excelsior City Council was considering demolishing the arbor and replacing it with something else earlier this year, the two generously stepped in and donated materials and labor to restore the arbor with the help of several other residents, including Elton Anderson, Peter J. Hartwich and Susan Louris.
“(It’s) one of the things that Diane and I have been concerned about within the community – and we’ve been passionate about the community for quite a number of the years,” Bob Bolles said. “I served on the City Council maybe 20 years ago now. The council has, at times, taken a little different direction with some of our park elements and one of them, they tore down the bandshell and removed the flag and flagpole on the property that was donated to them. And we were concerned about them taking this small gateway area, which is a little pocket park for the city of Excelsior, and we were concerned about what they were going to do when they demolished it.”
Diane Bolles said there were several proposals previously brought before the council regarding the gateway restoration, which ranged from $12,000 up to $326,000. The proposals were based on inaccurate information, she said, with many assuming that the arbor was not structurally sound when it was.
Instead, the Bolles and other residents stepped in to restore the arbor, free of charge to the city, with low maintenance required in the future.
While the arbor has been refurbished in small, but substantial ways, a few more things will be done in the spring to finish everything off.
“This old piece of Excelsior heritage will hopefully be an example of how we can celebrate our past, as we plan and be good stewards of what we’ve been given, as we move ever-upward into the future,” Diane Bolles said at the ceremony.
One large component of why the Bolles stepped in to restore the arbor focused on stewardship for the historical elements of Excelsior. The two hope that in the future the arbor will be better taken care of and maintained.
“I think one of the other goals that we have is to elevate the interest of community members to participate in caretaking of other elements of the city. ... and to encourage volunteerism. Our volunteerism is not what it used to be, and if it encourages people to participate, I think that’s a good thing,” Diane Bolles said.
Hugh Custer Arey’s grandson Stuart Arey Jr. and his wife Virginia came up to Excelsior all the way from Rochester to join the Dec. 19 celebration. While Stuart Arey Jr. had not spent much time in Excelsior since he was very young, he felt it was still important to show up.
“I think it’s very important. This was my grandfather who passed away about seven years before I was born. ... His son followed him as a physician in Excelsior, and the fact that the family is remembered – especially for their medical care to the community – means a lot to our family, that they’ve continued this and are protecting this memorial to my grandfather,” Stuart Arey Jr. said.
The Bolles held an arbor lighting ceremony to commemorate the arbor’s restoration on Dec. 19, with help from City Councilmember Rob Tyler and his 10-year-old daughter, Iris. Each lit different elements of the arbor.
Bob Bolles added that one of the first things Tyler did as a new councilmember this year was vote to approve the restoration of the arbor, which passed in a 3-1 vote with Mayor Todd Carlson absent. Tyler was also formerly chairman of the Heritage Preservation Commission, which his daughter Iris said she wants to be on when she’s older. Because of the Tyler family’s joint interest in the arbor and Excelsior history, the Bolles enlisted their help in the lighting ceremony.
“I just want to say, really simply, ‘job well done,’” Mayor Todd Carlson said. “I think about all the time, as a city, we directed the commissions to try to come up with new ideas, ways to improve and renovate the gazebo and this area down here, and again it goes back to the residents that stepped up on this committee. ... to renovate and reimagine this area here. And I’m looking forward to just seeing what this area looks like, certainly after the snow melts.”
The Bolles also mentioned the help they received from the city to make the restoration possible, including the help of Public Works Superintendent Tim Amundson. Diane Bolles said Amundson had a vision and gave them extra time to create a plan for the arbor’s restoration.
