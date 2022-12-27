Original builder, now a longtime resident, remained passionate about the arbor’s upkeep through the decades

Excelsior residents came together Dec. 19 to celebrate the restored Dr. Arey Memorial Gateway Arbor, courtesy of a local couple and their construction company.

Arey
Dr. Hugh Custer Arey’s grandson, Stuart Arey Jr., speaks at the lighting ceremony.
Lighting 1
The lighting ceremony of the newly restored Dr. Arey Memorial Gateway Arbor in Excelsior, located at the corner of Oak Street and Water Street, included a dedication, treats and singing some Christmas songs.
Lighting 2
Rob and daughter
Excelsior City Councilmember Rob Tyler and his daughter help out with the lighting ceremony.

