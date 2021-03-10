Outdoor Excelsior

After being cooped up in the house for a long winter exasperated by the COVID-19 pandemic, people are venturing outside in droves to enjoy the nice weather. Two community members drive ATVs across Lake Minnetonka’s frozen surface on March 3.
Many people brought their furry companions along to enjoy the nice weather and sunshine.
A community member rides a fat tire bike on March 3 on Third Street in Excelsior.
Linda Malosky and Kelly Gavin, both Excelsior residents, enjoy a coffee together on the docks near the Excelsior Commons Park before taking a walk. They choose the particular spot to soak up some rays of sun.
A community member gets some cross country skiing in on Lake Minnetonka on March 3 before the snow melts in the spring.

