Small Business Saturday is a day to support small and local businesses in the community. This year, it’s on Saturday, Nov. 28, the weekend after Thanksgiving.
The Excelsior business district is home to many locally owned businesses, which have all had to shift multiple times amid COVID-19 restrictions and guidelines. Here are how a few local businesses will celebrate Small Business Saturday.
Martin’s Boutique and North Shore Apparel
212 Water St./martins-boutique.business.site
Martin’s Boutique is a women’s clothing store and offers a second line, North Shore Apparel, which they designed. The line has unisex Lake Minnetonka and Minnesota apparel, as well as glassware, mugs and candles.
The store is open daily. Customers have the option to shop privately by appointment or Zoom or Facetime with staff members, who can walk around the store and show what’s available. The store offers curbside pickup or drop off at customer’s homes who live locally.
From Friday, Nov. 27, through Sunday, Nov. 29, all fall merchandise will be on sale. Merchandise will be discounted from 20-70%. The store offers free gift wrapping and will also have snacks and treats.
The Maker’s Studio
400 Second St./themakersstudio-mn.com
The studio sells products made by local makers, which includes woodworkers, glassblowers, metalworkers, ceramic artists and leatherworkers. It represents around 50 craftspeople, most of whom are based in Minnesota.
The studio is open every day, except for Mondays, and offers curbside pickup, contact-less delivery and recently launched an online store.
On Small Business Saturday, the studio is offering 10% off on the spectrum series wine glasses from Lake Superior Art Glass, a collective of glassblowers in Duluth.
Ooh La La Boutique
274 Water St./oohlalaboutiquemn.com
The boutique carries women’s apparel and accessories. In January, they expanded and now carry gifts, items for youth and babies and some men’s items.
The boutique is open daily and offers curbside pickup, call-in orders, free shipping and a new website. In December, the boutique will offer private shopping opportunities.
On Friday, Nov. 27, and Saturday, Nov. 28, the boutique will offer a store-wide 20% off sale. On Saturday, shoppers can receive a free gift with purchase and a local coffee vendor will give out cups of coffee to customers.
Owners weigh in
Erin Martin owns Martin’s Boutique and North Shore Apparel with her husband, Michael Wilson. Her dad started the boutique in 1972 and she took over about eight years ago.
Martin hopes the community understands how important it is to shop at local stores, especially this year. Excelsior is a great environment with so many businesses that support each other, she said. When customers come in, staff members encourage them to visit other stores and restaurants, she added.
“Every time you buy something from a local store, they do a happy dance,” she said.
Ryan Huggett is a woodworker and owns The Maker’s Studio with his parents, Bruce and Sharon Huggett. He thinks now, more than ever, is the time for people to support small businesses, which are struggling like everyone else.
“We and our customers believe that it’s important to keep our main streets alive. Especially in a place like Excelsior, that has such a vibrant main street full of small business owners,” he said.
Connie Frederick owns Ooh La La Boutique. It’s important to shop local because it supports families that are in the community, she said.
The boutique and many other shops in the Excelsior business district give a portion of their proceeds back to local organizations and charities. By supporting them, shops are able to give back to the community, she said.
