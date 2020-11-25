Brewery clams 1

Excelsior Brewing Company partnered with Clam Outdoors, an ice shelter maker based in Osseo, in an effort to extend the patio during the winter and keep customers warm. 
Brewery clams 2

The brewery unveiled six ice houses with a capacity of two to eight people per house Nov. 13. Gov. Tim Walz’s order to temporarily close bars and restaurants, which went into effect Nov. 20, put a halt to both indoor and outdoor service. 
Brewery clams 3

The brewery offers both crowlers and growlers of beer to enjoy at home.  

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action

Load comments