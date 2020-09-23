Excelsior Bay Books will host a spy scavenger hunt Sept. 26

The spy scavenger hunt hosted by Excelsior Bay Books will be Sept. 26. Participants can pick up a ring of clues between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m. at the bookstore at 36 Water St. 

Excelsior Bay Books is calling for spies of all ages to participate in a spy hunt Saturday, Sept. 26, in downtown Excelsior. The bookstore, 36 Water St., is hosting the free event.

The event is especially catered toward children 7-11 years old. Participants can pick up a ring of clues at the bookstore between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.

Clues lead to spy icons in store windows on Water Street. Participants who complete the hunt, which takes about 45 minutes, will receive a prize.

The spy hunt is in celebration of the publication of Excelsior author Catherine Urdahl’s book, “Virginia Was a Spy.” The picture book biography is about the WWII heroine Virginia Hall. The book was illustrated by Gary Kelley. Urdahl will be outside the bookstore to sign books and greet participants from noon to 2 p.m.

Participants should bring masks and keep distance from shoppers and fellow spies.

For more information about “Virginia Was a Spy,” visit Catherineurdahl.com.

Copyright © 2020 at Sun Newspapers/ APG Media of East Central Minnesota. Digital dissemination of this content without prior written consent is a violation of federal law and may be subject to legal action.

Load comments