Excelsior Bay Books will host a spy scavenger hunt Sept. 26

Excelsior Bay Books is calling for spies of all ages to participate in a spy hunt Saturday, Sept. 26, in downtown Excelsior. The bookstore, 36 Water St., is hosting the free event.
The event is especially catered toward children 7-11 years old. Participants can pick up a ring of clues at the bookstore between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Clues lead to spy icons in store windows on Water Street. Participants who complete the hunt, which takes about 45 minutes, will receive a prize.
The spy hunt is in celebration of the publication of Excelsior author Catherine Urdahl’s book, “Virginia Was a Spy.” The picture book biography is about the WWII heroine Virginia Hall. The book was illustrated by Gary Kelley. Urdahl will be outside the bookstore to sign books and greet participants from noon to 2 p.m.
Participants should bring masks and keep distance from shoppers and fellow spies.
For more information about “Virginia Was a Spy,” visit Catherineurdahl.com.
