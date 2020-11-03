Excelsior
With 100% of the ballots counted, Incumbent Todd R. Carlson is elected as Excelsior mayor and Incumbents Ann Hersman and Lou Dierking are elected to the City Council, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
The unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed:
Mayor- Carlson with 883 votes (67.40%), Peter J. Hartwich with 415 votes (31.68%) and write-in candidates with 12 votes (0.92%).
Council- Hersman with 865 votes (53.33%), Dierking with 694 votes (43.24%) and write-in candidates with 55 votes (3.43%).
The mayor serves a two-year term, city councilmembers serve four-year terms and will take office in January.
Carlson has served as mayor for two years. Previously, he was an Excelsior City Council member, Excelsior Historic Preservation Committee commissioner and on the Excelsior Community for the Commons Board of Directors. Carlson is a business development manager for 3M for the United States and Canada.
Hartwich has served on the Charter Commission, Good Neighbor Guidelines Task Force and as a Lake Minnetonka Conservation District representative. Hartwich is a marriage and family therapist for People Incorporated.
Dierking was appointed to the Excelsior City Council and has served for two years. Dierking is the senior vice president of behavioral product at Optum.
Hersman was sworn to the vacant council seat at the Oct. 19 council meeting after former Councilmember Greg Miller resigned. Previously, she served on the Excelsior Planning Commission and the East Side Advisory committee. Hersman is a teacher.
Shorewood
With 100% of the ballots counted, Jennifer Labadie is elected as Shorewood mayor and Incumbent Patrick Johnson and Paula Callies are elected to the City Council, according to unofficial results from the Secretary of State.
The unofficial results from the Secretary of State showed:
Mayor- Labadie with 3,126 votes (64.63%), Guy Sanschagrin with 1,687 votes (34.88%) and write-in candidates with 24 votes (0.50%).
Council- Johnson with 2,344 votes (35.04%), Callies with 2,328 votes (34.80%), Pamela McDonald with 1,958 votes (29.27%) and write-in candidates with 60 votes (0.90%).
All positions are four-year terms and will take office in January.
Labadie has served on the Shorewood City Council for the last six years. She has been the Excelsior Fire District Board vice chairperson for two years and was previously on the Shorewood Planning and Zoning Commission for two years. She is a part-time attorney.
Sanschagrin works as a consultant. He has been a local Boy Scout troop assistant scoutmaster, Minnesota Association of Business Valuation Professionals outgoing president and on the Board of Directors for the Finance Committee at Global Minnesota as treasurer/chair.
Callies is a lawyer in private practice. She was a Shorewood City Council member from 2005-2008 and a former Shorewood Planning and Park commissioner.
Johnson has been a Shorewood City Council member since 2017. He was a Shorewood Planning Commission member from 2014-2016 and is a marketing director at a Big Four accounting firm.
McDonald is retired. She has been involved in La Leche League, Cub Scouts, Boy Scouts, school parent groups, Our Lady of the Lake church groups and co-managing the PennyWise Thrift Store.
Updated vote totals will be published as updates are available from the Secretary of State.
