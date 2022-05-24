The grand opening was held from 2-10 p.m. on May 21.
As good weather and late spring sun finally return for the year, the Excelsior American Legion Post 259 was able to welcome its members back to a newly expanded patio.
The Legion held a grand opening on May 21 with a variety of fun activities, including a cold hard cash raffle, performances by the School of Rock and Live Wire, as well as kid’s time featuring free Popsicles and coloring books.
They also handed out souvenir cups and fired up the grill to serve burgers, brats and hot dogs with chips and a homemade macaroni salad. The event was sponsored by Excelsior Auxiliary members, Jan Fitzer and CrossCounty Mortgage.
While there was a soft-reopening of the patio last summer, the Post 259 had a lot of community interest in a grand opening. She said many residents know of the Legion, but do not know what they do.
“So many people have it in their head that it’s a place for a bunch of old men to sit around at a bar and talk war stories. Well, that’s not what it is. There is some of that too and you wouldn’t want that to go away, but it’s a lot more than that and I think people are kind of starting to figure that out,” said Robin Day, the local Auxiliary president and wife of Lloyd “Boone” Day, the Legion’s commander.
For Day, being a part of the American Legion allows her to support veterans, their families and her community. Service before self is her motto. She comes from a long line of veterans and family ties to Post 259, with her father being a former commander and her mother a former Auxiliary president. Day even began working at the Legion as a dishwasher when she was 9-years-old.
“I hope one day when I can walk away from this... I hope somebody’s gonna say, ‘I remember Boone and Robin.” Because it just means the world to me,” she said.
Day hopes that all of the changes, from the kitchen expansion to the patio, will bring in new members and get them involved in the different things they do to support the community and veterans.
“It’s veterans and families helping veterans and their families. That’s what we do,” she said.
The Legion also supports many causes through fundraising, some of which include the Minnesota Armed Forces Service Center, Minnesota veteran’s homes, national scholarships, golf tournaments, Fischer House, ResourceWest and the Hope Chest. They also support locally when they can, including sponsoring Arctic Fever and Concerts in the Commons alongside the local Rotary.
Next up for Post 259 are the Memorial Day events in Excelsior starting at 7:30 a.m. on May 30. The day will begin with Graveside Services, followed by a program at Excelsior Elementary School. Afterward, there will be a 1-mile parade traveling down Water Street to a graveside ceremony at Oak Hill Cemetery.
Surviving the pandemic
Alongside many facilities during the pandemic, Post 259 had to shut down and employees had to go on unemployment. During this time, they chose to work on some things in anticipation of the pandemic ending and needing more space.
According to Day, they were fortunate to be able to take care of what they did and were able to make it through the worst parts of the pandemic.
“We have a really big network of members that are going to make sure that this place is around for a long long long time,” she said.
After the second COVID-19 shutdown, the Legion brought in a new chef, expanded the kitchen to include dinners Wednesday thru Saturday, and also began a patio expansion.
According to Michelle Ahrens, a member of the Legion, business at the Legion has increased during the pandemic, a fact she attributes to the work they’ve done. Currently, Post 259 has veterans of all ages as members and are reaching out to get more people involved.
“We are really reaching out to try to get new members involved because people don’t really understand how you can be involved,” she said. “You don’t have to necessarily be a member to be at our club, so you can come in and enjoy or volunteer or do whatever you’d like.”
Post 259 history
The American Legion was originally chartered in 1919, with the Excelsior American Legion Post 259 chartered not long after. The numbers of Legion posts run in order for each state, making the Excelsior American Legion the 259th Legion chartered in Minnesota. Both the Auxiliary and Sons of American Legion also hold the number 259.
Post 259 was named after local resident Clarence Clofer, who died in World War I and is buried at Oak Hill Cemetery in Excelsior.
According to the Excelsior Lake Minnetonka Historical Society, the current location was originally the house of Samuel Sims and later became the Legion when it was purchased in 1963. The house still remains in the core of the current building today.
A key part of Post 259’s history is Ruth Hutton, who was a Post 259 Auxiliary member and later served as the national president of the American Legion Auxiliary from 1947 to 1948. Born Ruth Bennett Wilson on September 11, 1899, in Chanhassen, she lived on a family farm about 1.5 miles south of Excelsior. She married Lee W. Hutton in 1921 and lived with him on West Point Road in Tonka Bay.
One iconic photo of Hutton features her giving President Harry Truman the first poppy of the season.
